DOUGLAS — Despite having played just one game this season, several members of the Douglas Bulldog football team were awarded postseason honors by the 4A Gila Region.
Senior Gabe Galaz was awarded first-team honors as an offensive lineman and second-team honors as a defensive lineman.
Senior Joaquin “Kiki” Escalante was awarded first-team honors as a place kicker.
Senior Guibran Berthely was awarded second-team all-region honors as a running back and a defensive back.
Marcus Thomas and Kevin Ybarra were placed on the honorable mention team.
Jorge Mendivill of Amphi was named coach of the year. Junior Goldsheteyn of Amphi was selected defensive player of the year; Kiko Trejo of Amphi was the offensive player of the year and Isaiah Hill, also of Amphi, was the Gila Region Player of the Year.
