COUNTY — With no regional or state playoffs in sight, the Douglas High School golf team played its last match of the season Monday facing Salpointe and Canyon Del Oro in a three-way match at the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson.
Salpointe won the match shooting a score of 158. Douglas followed in second with a 178. CDO was third with a 185.
DHS senior playing in his last match as a Bulldog, shot a team low 41 to lead his team in scoring.
Sophomore Colton Boone followed with a 43. Senior Trent Foreman shot a 47 as did Aiden Rodriguez.
“It was a very interesting year since we started so late,” Douglas’ golf coach Bosco Selchow said afterwards. “We had to scramble to find matches and only had basically three weeks to get in six matches. The team played their best the last three matches which was nice to see.”
