COUNTY — Douglas High School’s golf team played two matches in two days winning one match while placing third out of four teams in the other.
On Thursday the Bulldog golfers were in Tucson facing Sunnyside and Desert View in a three-way match that was played at the El Rio Golf Course.
Douglas shot a 174 this match while Sunnyside and Desert View failed to have the required number of golfers needed to score.
Senior Jay Zamora led the Bulldog golfers shooting a score of 41. Sophomores Colton Boone and Aiden Rodriguez each followed with scores of 42. Trent Foreman recorded a 49 and Ricky Byrd shot a 70.
On Wednesday the Bulldogs faced Salpointe and Marana in a three-way match that was played at the Randolph Golf Course in Tucson.
Salpointe won the match shooting a 164, Marana was second with a 180 and Douglas followed with a 184.
Boone was Douglas’ top golfer this day shooting a score of 42. Rodriguez followed with a 43, Zamora shot a 45 and Foreman followed with a score of 54.
The Bulldog golfers are back on the course Monday taking on Salpointe and Canyon Del Oro in a match that will be played at the Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson.
