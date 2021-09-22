DHS golfer sinks hole-in-one

TUCSON — Douglas High School golfer Colton Boone hit the biggest shot of his high school career Sept. 16, sinking a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Forty Niner Country Club in Tucson.
The Bulldogs were playing Sahuaro for the second time that week on the same course they had played on three days earlier.
“That has to be the highlight of the year for us,” coach Luis Canez said. “That’s something you don’t see very often, especially in high school golf. It was an amazing, beautiful shot.”
He said Boone, a junior and the Bulldogs’ top golfer, had been struggling through the first six holes of the match, shooting 7 over- par. Before playing the last three holes, Canez said pulled Boone aside and told him to just relax, take his time and finish strong.
Boone went out and birdied the seventh hole before stepping up to the eighth hole, a 145-yard, par-three.
“When I hit it I, knew it was a good shot, but I never dreamed it would actually drop in for a hole-in-one,” Boone said. “We saw the ball take a couple of bounces and then it disappeared. That’s when we saw everyone at the hole start jumping up and down. It was crazy, something I probably won’t ever feel again in my entire life. It’s definitely a one-in-a-million feeling. It was great.”
Boone said what made the shot even more special was that his dad, Greg, was on hand to see it.
After sinking the hole-in-one shot, Boone birdied the ninth hole, shooting four-under-par the last three holes to post a 40. He once again led DHS golfers in scoring.
Robert Rodriguez and Dominic Mendoza each followed with scores of 53. Ricky Byrd and Bernardo Morales closed out with scores of 60.
The Bulldogs beat Sahuaro for the third time this season, shooting 209 to the Cougars’ 245.
On Sept. 13 against Rio Rico and Sahuaro, also at the same course, Boone again led Douglas, finishing with a 44.
“I don’t know what was different about this shot,” Boone said. “I knew I had hit my ball well. I’m happy it went in.”
“I’m happy for him,” Canez said. “He’s definitely put the work in over the summer. He deserves this.”
Canez has been playing golf for more than 30 years and has four holes-in-one.
“I never did what Colton did in high school,” Canez said. “I do know the feeling of sinking a hole-in-one. My first ever (hole-in-one) was in Douglas. It was expensive. I had to buy everyone a drink afterwards.”
The last time a DHS golfer had a hole-in-one was Sept. 13, 2012, when Adrian Vildosola sank one at a golf course in Tucson.
Last Monday, Bulldog golfers were back in Tucson against Tucson schools Desert View and Santa Rita in a triangular match at Fred Enke Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot a season low of 175, 25 strokes off their previous low of 200, to win the match. Desert View followed with a 207 and Santa Rita did not score, having just two of the four golfers needed to play.
Boone led Douglas, shooting 37, Rodriguez followed with a 43, Jancarlo Ramos had a 46 and Mendoza recorded a 49.
Canez said this was the first time all season everyone on the team shot below 50.
“These kids are improving,” he said. “It’s showing in their scores.”
He said the Bulldogs played Fred Enke in the first match of the season, and the familiarity of the course paid off on Monday, resulting in lower team scores.
