COUNTY — Douglas High School athletics is in full swing. The golf team hit road this week, while the Bulldog volleyball team made their debut for the fall season.
Golf:
Douglas High School’s golf team finished second in a four-way match Wednesday in Sahuarita.
Canyon Del Oro won the match shooting a score of 175; Douglas was second with a 183, Walden Grove shot a 191 and Buena a 195.
Senior Jay Zamora and sophomore Aiden Rodriguez each shot scores of 42 to lead the Bulldog golfers. Colton Boone followed with a 47 and Trent Foreman recorded a 52.
Douglas’ golf coach Bosco Selchow said his golfers played well for the most part on a course that was nice.
The Bulldogs will be in Tucson Oct. 21 for a match with Salpointe.
Volleyball:
Douglas High School’s volleyball team and their new head coach Ashley Ellis, kicked off their season Tuesday dropping three straight games to the Amphi Panthers.
The Panthers won with scores of: 25-9, 25-11 and 25-12.
The Lady Bulldogs have a rematch with the Panthers Friday at 6 p.m. in what will be Douglas’ home opener.
DHS athletic officials state the DHS seniors will be recognized prior to the match.
Fans planning on attending the match are advised a cloth face covering is required of anyone entering the DHS gym and attendance is going to be limited to two guests per student athlete. The two guests must sit together during the game/match and maintain distance between other groups.
The match will also be live-streamed via Hudl Focus camera on the DHS Athletics YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv1rYOzX1GYIcf5_2HzmgKA/featured.
