DOUGLAS — Ana Samaniego, superintendent for the Douglas Unified School District, announced on Twitter Friday she is suspending DHS athletics.
"Due to (the) rising number of COVID cases locally, we are working with the County Health Department to assess the situation and will continue to take their guidance,” Samaniego said on Twitter. “After carefully considering the information we have now and COVID data, I have made the decision to cancel any sports activity until further notice effective today, November 13, 2020. We will continue to meet weekly to discuss next steps."
Douglas High School’s winter sports programs had begun practice this past Monday while football was scheduled to resume play Nov. 20 at home against Sahuarita.
COVID-19 numbers released Friday by the Cochise County Health Department show Douglas with 244 of Cochise County’s 568 active cases. Those numbers are up 100 in Douglas and 238 in Cochise County from where they were Nov. 6.
More information on this decision will be updated as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.