DOUGLAS — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing requirements that are currently in place, the Douglas High School swim team has been participating in virtual meets this season.
“How this will work is will time all events and send our top three swimmers in each event to one another schools. From there we will score the event and will produce results,” Douglas’ swim coach Donna Savill said. “I am very happy to see our swimmers out and exercising. With COVID we went from 60 swimmers down to 32 swimmers. We have to social distance in the pool and this is the capacity we could hold.”
The swim meets are live streamed on the district’s YouTube Live channel allowing family and friends the opportunity to watch.
On Oct. 22 the DHS swimmers competed against Sahuarita and Walden Grove.
Douglas had three swimmers competing in the 200 freestyle. Jorge Ochoa recorded a time of 2:50.60 for the boys and Camila Ruelas and Jacqueline Pena recorded times of 3:01.53 and 3:04.50 respectively.
In the girls 50 freestyle race, Arielle Estrada recorded a time of 34.47 seconds; Stephanie Amaya had a time of 35.87 and Karla Burgos finished with a time of 35.94 seconds.
Douglas had five swimmers competing in the 100 freestyle race. For the boys, Alexis Laureano turned in a time of 1:04.96 and Christian Martinez followed with a time of 1:08.09. In the girls race, Devanny Hernandez posted a time of 1:17.97; Anna Adams had a time of 1:19.15 and Isabella Grijalva finished with a time of 1:26.06.
Francisco Parra was the lone Douglas swimmer to compete in the 500 freestyle. He posted a time of 7:48.86.
In the 100 backstroke, Emilio Hunt posted a time of 1:26.65 for the boys while Amaya posted a time of 1:34.93 for the girls. She was followed by Hernandez who had a time of 1:39.02 and Estrada, who had a time of 1:55.84.
In the 100 breaststroke race, Adams posted a time of 1:36.16 for the girls while Pena followed with a 1:49 and Grijalva had a time of 1:51.62.
In the boys 100 breaststroke, Arturo Davila finished his race in a time of 1:25.03; Martinez was next with a time of 1:31.51 and Laureano finished with a time of 1:32.65.
In the boys 200 medley relay, Douglas’ team of Hunt, Davila, Francisco Parra and Ochoa finished with a time of 2:10.70.
In the boys 200 freestyle relay, the boys team of Parra, Hunt, Davila and Ochoa finished with a time of 1:57.38 while in the girls 200 freestyle relay, Douglas’ team of Hernandez, Amaya, Ruelas and Adams posted a time of 2:19.76.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the girls team of Hernandez, Ruelas, Amaya and Adams finished with a time of 5:55.34 while the boys team of Parra, Hunt, Davila and Ochoa finished their race with a time of 4:17.51.
“Overall everyone did well,” Savill said. “We brought down times and swam very well. Team spirit is up and athletes are excited to be able to compete. We are looking forward to holding our Senior night this Thursday against Sahuarita. We have invited senior parents to join us and we are excited to have a few spectators to watch the swimmers.”
