DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s swim team honored its 11 departing seniors at its last home virtual meet with Cienega, Walden Grove and Sahuarita on Oct. 29.
Cienega won both the boys and the girls meets finishing with 337 and 315 points respectively.
Walden Grove was second in both with the boys team scoring 292 points and the girls 282. Sahuarita was third in both followed by Douglas whose girls team scored 252 points while the boys scored 181.
“Overall we did our best with the conditions we are in,” Douglas’ swim coach Donna Savill said. “The swim team was always in high spirits and enjoyed having a swim season. As a coach I am very thankful I had one more season with my seniors. I am also glad we were able to give them their senior night with their parents.”
The seniors who were honored at the meet were: Pedro Berumen, Edrick Hunt, Alexis Laureano, Jorge Ochoa, Jose Quijada, Francisco Parra, Samantha and Stephanie Amaya, Devany Hernandez, Jacqueline Pena, and Camila Ruelas.
Ochoa swam in the 200 freestyle and finished with a time of 2:54.68.
Freshman Christian Martinez posted a time of 3:18.50 in the 200 medley.
Bothers Edrick, a senior, and Emilio Hunt, a sophomore, squared off against each other in the 50 freestyle. Edrick came out on top this race finishing with a time of 26.03 seconds while Emilio had a 26.13.
In the 100 backstroke, Parra led the Bulldogs with a time of 1:17.56; Emilio Hunt followed with a 1:20.84 and Edrick Hunt finished with a time of 1:33.84.
Arturo Davila posted a time of 1:26.94 in the 100 breaststroke. Martinez followed with a 1:27.16.
In the 200 medley relay, Douglas’ team of Emilio Hunt, Parra, Ochoa and Davila posted a time of 2:14.22.
The Bulldogs 200 freestyle relay team of Parra, Edrick Hunt, Davila and Ochoa had a time of 1:50.31 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Parra, Ochoa, Emilio Hunt and Davila finished with a time of 4:40.
In the girls meet, Ruela posted a time of 2:56.13 in the 200 freestyle. Pena followed with a time of 3:00.14.
In the 50 freestyle, Arielle Estrada led the Douglas swimmers with a time of 34.75 seconds; Pena was next with a time of 35.62 and Stephanie Amaya finished with a 35.63.
In the 100 freestyle, Andrea Bacaparra posted a time of 1:10.66 while sisters Devany and Alia Hernandez had times of 1:20.57 and 1:36.63 respectively.
In the 100 backstroke, Stephanie Amaya led Douglas with a time of 1:31.58; Karla Burgos had a time of 1:56.57 and Arielle Estrada finished with a time of 1:59.11.
In the 100 breaststroke, Anna Adams finished with a time of 1:36.91; Isabella Grijalva followed with a time of 1:43.40 and Pena posted a time of 1:47.97.
In the 200 medley relay, Douglas’ team of Amaya, Adams, Bacaparra and Hernandez posted a time of 2:34.86.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Pena, Ruelas, Grijalva and Bacaparra finished with a time of 2:20.99 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Pena, Grijalva, Ruelas and Bacaparra finished with a time of 5:45.15.
