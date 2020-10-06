DOUGLAS — Douglas High School is kicking off its sports season this week for three of its five fall sports.
Golf began its season Tuesday with a match in Rio Rico. Cross country is running today and swimming has a meeting Thursday with Sahuaro.
Both the cross country and swim meets will be virtual.
Volleyball will begin regular season play next week with a road match Oct. 13 at Amphi followed by a home match the next night against Rio Rico.
It is unclear at the moment whether or not spectators will be allowed at any of the home games.
Douglas’ Athletic Director Angel Ortega said he is meeting with school and district administrators this week regarding the home athletic events and once a decision has been made he will be sure to get the word out.
“As for live streaming, there is a camera installed in the gym already and they are finalizing all of the wiring and such, so we are working on that,” he said. “As for the stadium, hopefully sometime this month it will be installed. Once we know how to promote it and access it, we would post information via our athletics facebook page on the day of the event.”
Both Douglas High School’s cross country coach Maria Sexton and swim coach Donna Savill say they are looking forward to having their athletes finally compete.
“How this will work is we’ll time all events and send our top three swimmers in each event to one another. From there we will score the event and will produce results,” Savill said. “I am very happy to see our swimmers out and exercising. With COVID we went from 60 swimmers to 32 swimmers. We have to social distance in the pool and this is the capacity we could hold. I am hoping we can live stream the swim meet this Thursday. We are hoping to broadcast on YouTube Live so that family and friends can watch.”
Cross country will participate in what is known as the "Nike Cross Country Virtual Meets" which is for opponents from all over the country.
“It won't be the same, but it gives the athletes an opportunity to see where they are, set goals and improve,” Sexton said. “The athletes are participating for the next six weeks; they will run and be timed every Wednesday and their times will be submitted to the host. I don't have any information as to who else is participating, but I hope to be getting that soon.”
The coach added the most difficult aspect of the modifications has been the effect it has had on team cohesiveness and support.
“The boys and girls don't get to run together,” she said. “I also believe that the turnout was affected by not being in school physically. Additionally, the grouping guidelines makes it necessary to cut back on training time, thereby not allowing the athletes to put in as many miles as they would be running otherwise. On the positive side, we have been able to differentiate and modify for individual runners.”
No football games have yet been scheduled for the Bulldogs. Ortega says he expects the first football game of the season to take place the last week of October.
