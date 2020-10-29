DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s volleyball team snapped a five-game losing streak this past week and gave their new head coach Ashley Ellis her two wins as head coach.
On Monday, Douglas was in Rio Rico for the first of three consecutive days of playing matches.
The Bulldogs won the match 3-2, winning game one 27-25, losing game two 25-18, winning game three 25-23, losing game four 25-15 and winning game five 15-4.
The next night Rio Rico came to Douglas where the Bulldogs extended their brief winning streak to two by winning 3-1 with scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-23 in the fourth set.
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs hosted the Sahuaro Cougars and fell in three straight by scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-13.
The first year head coach said while she was happy for the win she was happy for the players who saw all the pieces come together where they played as a team and the end result was a win.
“I think the big thing for us those nights was team energy and team communication,” Ellis said. “Rio Rico isn’t allowing fans in at all so it was just their girls and our girls playing in basically an empty gym. Our freshman and JV teams hang around for about 10 minutes of our away games but they travel in a separate bus than us so our girls had an empty gym to themselves against a competitor and they filled up the gym with that energy.”
Ellis said to come home and be able to play in front of the Douglas fans and feed off of that energy from the night before was something her team was able to feed off and capitalize on.
In the home match with Rio Rico, Adriana Hernandez had 12 kills, Isabel Tanabe eight kills and Maya Munguia seven kills.
Victoria Valenzuela and Tanabe each had four aces while Andrea Maytorena, Maya Munguia and Hernandez each had two.
Digs: Valenzuela had 19, Tanabe 17, Anika Peralta 12, Maytorena 10 and Hernandez and Ariana Daniel-Stuppi each had four.
The coach said her team’s performance on Wednesday was pretty much the effect of mental fatigue.
“It’s been a while since we’ve seen this team if at all,” Ellis said. “It was a combination of factors, none that we couldn’t have controlled but we’re growing and learning each and every match.”
Stats from Sahuaro have Tanabe with six kills and Hernandez with four.
Valenzuela had three aces, Karyme Gallardo one.
Digs: Valenzuela had 10, Maytorena and Munguia each had six, Tanabe four and Peralta three.
Douglas, 2-6 overall, 2-4 in region has just three matches left in its season.
The Bulldogs are at Sahuarita on Monday and then host Walden Grove and Empire on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I am looking forward to giving these girls three great matches to end the year on,” Ellis said. “It’s been a wild and crazy year. We’re looking forward to firing it up and finishing with a bang.”
