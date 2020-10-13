DOUGLAS — The Douglas Elks Lodge #955 will be hosting a Clothe a Child and Food Basket Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
Format is four-man scramble. Entry fee is $40 per person and includes tournament entry, lunch and prizes.
Registration takes place at 8 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Event organizers said the tournament is a fundraising event that will help the Douglas Elks provide clothes to local children and food baskets to Douglas families in need.
Hole sponsors are also being sought for the event.
Anyone wanting more information, or is interested in becoming a hole sponsor, may contact the Douglas Elks Lodge at (520) 364-5132 or tournament organizer Ken Nelson at (520) 220-1996.
Space is limited. Pre-registration is encouraged.
