DOUGLAS — Douglas will be having a Little League baseball season this year becoming the latest community in District 8 to announce that it will have a season joining Sierra Vista, Nogales and Benson/St. David.
A small handful of community members met Feb. 11 and agreed to serve on the DLL board which will allow the season to move forward. The new board will meet this week to select a president, vice president, etc. and also discuss the format for the upcoming season.
A notice announcing the meeting was taken place and open to the public and published in the Herald/Review as well as on several social media sites.
“Numbers show the post reached over 3,000 people yet look, only 10 people are here tonight,” Robert Rodriguez, who organized the meeting said. “Last year’s board no longer exists. It’s only good for a year. We tried to meet in November. We had three people show up. Up until recently we weren’t sure if we were going to have a Little League season this year. It takes more than three people to run a league. We had a team from Douglas try to register in Sierra Vista. Robin Murray (District 8 commissioner) contacted me and asked me to try one more time to see if we can get a league down here. It takes a board and volunteers. It’s difficult to run if you don’t have the help.”
Little League in Douglas was cancelled last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Refunds were issued to those who had pre-registered their kids and Little League reimbursed Douglas a portion of its charter fees. What was not reimbursed was the roughly $3,000 DLL spent on insurance.
Still, league officials report they have roughly $8,000 in the bank, enough funds to start the season this year, pay the insurance and charter fees. Some equipment, among those being the baseballs, have already been purchased for last year but were never used.
The Arizona Diamondbacks informed league officials prior to the meeting they would once again provide DLL with uniforms for the fifth straight year.
“We are about three to four weeks behind everybody else right now,” Rodriguez said. “We need to meet as a board, select officers and then discuss registration.”
Because of COVID-19 Rodriguez stated it’s quite possible parents may be asked to purchase their child their own batting helmet so that as little sharing of equipment as possible takes place. They will also be required to have their own drinking bottle.
“I just want to play baseball and have fun,” Daniel Gomez, 9, whose parents were at the meeting said.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a coach or in some other capacity may contact the league through its Facebook page.
