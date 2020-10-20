DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s cross country has been participating in virtual meets this season competing against teams from all across the United States.
According to Douglas’ cross-country coach Maria Sexton the DHS runners have been competing in what is called “The Nike Virtual Race” which consists of seven races and are against runners from California, Washington, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Iowa, New York, Nevada, Kentucky, New Mexico and Illinois.
“The leaderboard shows that there are currently 785 boys participating and 607 girls,” Sexton said. “They started on Sept 21 and will end Nov 24 with the championship scheduled for Nov 25. DHS began participation during week three of the series and plans to compete during week four, five, and six. Week seven is during Division III sectionals, so I'm not sure how we will work that in.”
The Douglas boys and girls teams have been running together every Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. on the 3.1 mile course at the Douglas Golf Course on Leslie Canyon Road.
Sexton announced that she will honor her five seniors prior to the start of the Oct. 28 race.
“To participate in the Nike Virtual run series athletes have to submit their run information via the AthleticApp, meaning that they either run with their phones or have someone take a video/picture of their run,” Sexton said. “Once they submit their information, I have to verify it. We have run into some glitches with the submissions and hope that the second time around would be easier.”
At the Oct. 14 virtual race the Douglas runners posted the following times: Juan Valenzuela, 25:29; Fernando Vildosola, 25:50; Isacc Rivera, 28:18; Ezequiel Ovando, 29:02; Jose Loreto, 32:46; Itzel Aguilar, 32:46; Daya Beltran, 34:12; Aidyn Durazo, 34:51 and Emma Valdivia, 43:07.
