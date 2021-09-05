MIAMI — The Bisbee Pumas improved to 2-0 following a wild 39-38 win over the Miami Vandals Friday night that involved the Miami Police Department protecting Bisbee players and coaches from the Miami football team after the game was over.
Play was stopped with just more than two minutes remaining in the game and Bisbee up 39-38.
Bisbee had led 39-32 when Miami scored a touchdown to pull within one. The Vandals went for the 2-point conversion and were successful, but a flag thrown on the play nullified the score as the officials ruled an illegal forward pass had been thrown on the play, negating the score.
According to reports that have been confirmed by Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees, after the infraction was announced Miami coach Brandon Powell as well as some of his assistant coaches, “stormed the field” and confronted the officials regarding the call.
Emotions simmered briefly before the Miami players and coaches decided to again storm the field, this time targeting the Pumas.
The game was stopped at that point and the Bisbee players were instructed to leave the field and get to their locker room.
Vertrees confirmed that while they were in the locker room Miami coaches and players attempted to gain entry, at which time the Miami Police Department got involved.
“I have no idea why they were targeting us,” Vertrees said. “I don’t know if it was the call or something else that set them off. It was pretty odd behavior by Miami. It was pretty wild; the craziest thing I’d ever seen in a high school football game.”
Vertrees said there were times where he and his players did feel threatened.
“What happened was unfortunate,” Vertrees said. “I was stunned. It was one of the most unacceptable performances I’d ever seen from an adult in sports, period. I’m sure our administration is going to do everything they can to make sure that their coach is appropriately reprimanded and make sure stuff like this doesn’t happen again. It was really an unacceptable situation for our kids, our parents and our coaches.”
Vertrees praised his players and fans for the restraint they showed during what he described as a “very tense situation.”
“They didn’t in any way engage the Miami team’s behavior,” he said. “They got off the field as we told them to do and did a good job of not responding to what was happening.”
Vertrees said Chavez scored the first and last touchdowns, finishing the night with 28 carries for 209 yards and four scores.
Quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored twice on the ground and was 3 of 7 in passing for 58 yards.
Bisbee led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, 20-18 at the half and 26-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Next up for the 2-0 Pumas is the big game with Douglas in the 151st meeting between the schools. Vertrees said he will have his players ready but he’s also aware Douglas coach Hunter Long will have the Bulldogs ready.
The new synthetic turf that is being installed at Douglas High School will be completed by the big game.
“The good news about Miami is that we got out healthy and we were able to get to that 2-0 mark, which was our goal at this point in the season,” Vertrees said. “We have built our confidence and our belief in our team these past couple of weeks. I’m looking forward to a good game.”
