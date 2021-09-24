Noah Raisman, 23, has been auditioning for the role of sports announcer since he was 4 years old.
So, when opportunity knocked in 2020 to try for the role of announcer at Tucson Speedway, Noah flung the door wide open.
Woody Cummins, the track announcer who has been a part of the speedway in some capacity since 1991, had already come out of retirement three times. He let it be known that year that he was ready for a permanent replacement in the tower.
Word also was out that Raisman, a 2015 Buena High School graduate, was taking sports journalism classes at Cochise College, making him a logical person to apply for the position.
“I was like yes, I’d love to do this. If you could make this happen make this happen,” Raisman recalled his reaction to the proposition. “From there I got to meet Woody, and he showed me the ropes.”
Raisman shadowed Cummins for a few races, took the mic a time or two, and then was on his own.
“Woody said he felt the track was in good hands,” Raisman sai.
“There’s a lot of energy with Noah,” Cummins said. “He does not have a lot of experience, but he has the desire. You don’t do this for the money, it’s for the love of the sport.”
Though Raisman had no real-world background in announcing, he had been calling games and commentating since he was very young.
“My first video game system was a PlayStation 2, and the games weren’t that good,” he said. “There were like six phrases that the announcers in the game would say and it got very repetitive so I would find myself announcing my own video games. It’s always been something that’s fun to me.”
Inspired by his dad, who was a disc jockey, Noah reminisced about a night when he was 13 years old and his dad had the opportunity to call a Bisbee Copper Kings baseball game. The young teen, who had been tasked with changing the scoreboard, recalled listening to his dad give the players funny nicknames.
“I get to know the drivers, and if they have a nickname, I like to run with that,” Raisman said.
Getting to know the drivers is an important part of the job.
“I like to introduce myself to the new drivers before the night begins. Try to learn some cool facts about them, something they want mentioned,” Raisman said.
He gives each driver in each division equal recognition on the track, but will readily admit that he has a favorite class at the speedway.
“Every Hobby Stock race I run down from the booth and out onto the track and conduct the Victory Lane interview. They’re family to me. They’re not just my friends. They’re not just colleagues at the race track. They’re family.”
The reason for this blatant show of favoritism? Among the many jobs Raisman has held at Tucson Speedway, Hobby Stock driver is one of them.
He has also worked staging, safety crew, maintenance and clean up. But it is his role as a driver that he feels gives him an extra edge behind the mic.
Like Cummins, who has also taken many laps around the 3/8th-mile oval in numerous divisions, Raisman can give an in-car view of what the drivers may be experiencing in a race.
“I can throw personal experience in to explain situations that may be occurring on the track,” he said. “I try to explain in a way that would make the newest fan understand what is going on on the track and in the car.”
Raisman finds the action in every lap of a race, but admits that not every race is jaw-dropping entertainment.
“Every lap the car can be doing something different,” he says. “Maybe the car jumped out a little in turn two and that becomes something to talk about. There’s always a story with the points. Maybe there’s a story between two drivers from a previous race, which can turn into an ‘are they going to play nice’ scenario.”
That’s now Raisman fills the air throughout the night. Then again, sometimes the serene sound of roaring engines and a few blissful moments of just enjoying the action with no words at all is in order.
Moments like this are rare, as Raisman will likely always have words for the action on the track.
The energy that he brings to the track spills over to the fans, which is why he tries to keep the level high.
“It’s all about the energy,” he says. “I try to read the energy. If the energy is high I try to run with it. If the energy is low I try to think of a way to get them into it. It’s really about reading the fans.”
From the moment the green flag drops, Raisman has found a way to connect with the fans with his own catchphrase.
“I always thought that if I had a chance to announce NASCAR, what would my phrase be?” he said, referring to Darrel Waltrip’s famous “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity” start/finish line chant.
Raisman’s catchphrase “just kind of happened,” he recalled. Trying to get the fans pumped and excited about the start of the race, he went for it one night yelling in true Raisman fashion, “Let’s get loud at the line!”
From there, the catchphrase was born.
Noah has taken the tower at Tucson Speedway and made it his own. The fans love him. The racers love him.
“It’s your show, do it your way,” Cummins recalls the advice he provided at the beginning of this adventure. “I find that he’s done very well with that.”
Tucson Speedway is located at the Pima County Fairgrounds. For information on upcoming events, visit the track’s web site at www.tucsonspeedway.com.
