TOMBSTONE — The Duncan Wildkats demonstrated they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the 1A South Region this season, coming into the Herman Fischer Gymnasium Friday and knocking off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 72-50 in the season opener for both teams.
Duncan jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead before Jack Fehrenbacher scored the first points of the season for Tombstone, which were then followed by back-to-back 3-pointers by Ben Boulay and Malachi Keller, giving Tombstone an 8-6 lead.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter as Tombstone led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Duncan got its offense going better in the second quarter and opened with a 13-4 run for a 28-21 lead.
The Wildkats led 36-21 when DJ Elias scored, making the score 36-23 Duncan at the half.
Keller’s 3 to start the third quarter cut Duncan’s lead to 10, 36-26, but the Wildkats responded with a 6-0 run to go up 42-26.
Keller’s bucket and free throw after being fouled on the shot reduced the Wildkats’ lead to 11 late in the third as Tombstone trailed 54-40 going into the fourth quarter and was outscored 18-10.
Keller scored a game-high 22 points for Tombstone Friday, 18 of which came from beyond the arc. Elias followed with eight, and Alec Jordan and Fehrenbacher each chipped in seven.
Tombstone coach Dennis Baker praised Duncan after the game.
“We were not at full strength tonight,” Baker said. “We have half of our team out for various reasons and it’s the bigger half which had we had I feel we would have matched up better with them. Tonight was a next man up mentality for us. I had a lot of real young guys, some of which are junior varsity players, step up and play varsity for us tonight. They were fearless and did everything I asked them to do. I’m proud of them for that.”
Tombstone’s boys are back in action Tuesday, Nov. 22, hosting Tucson San Miguel before traveling to St. David on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Tuesday’s varsity boys game in Tombstone will start at 4:30 p.m.
