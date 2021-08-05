DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District Board held an emergency meeting July 29 and approved an additional $106,940 that will be added to the $844,000 the district has already agreed to spend on the synthetic turf replacement underway at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Installation of the new synthetic turf, which is being done by Hellas Construction of Texas, began July 20. The heavy rain that fell July 23 revealed a issue at the south end of the stadium by the scoreboard.
“Hellas Construction has detected drainage problems on the football field potentially causing some serious issues with the infill in years to come,” background information in the board’s information packet stated. “Due to last week’s monsoon rain, the south end of the field completely flooded leading to the discovery of drainage issues on the existing field. Hellas has done extensive work to determine the extent of the drainage problem. Their analysis is that the outflow pipe from the field to the detention pond is 100% clear. Then they conducted a perk test on top of the existing base, over the collector pipe. This is where they found the main problem causing water to drain extremely slow. The issue is the drain stone. It’s choking off the water from getting to the collector pipe. This will cause the new ecofill to be washed away every time we get heavy rain, causing major problems and extra added costs in the future.”
According to the board’s information, Hellas recommends removing the drain stone from the outside edge of the field, to just past the collector drain trench. Hellas suggests moving the old material to the middle of the field (to raise it slightly, as well as not have to pay for haul off), and bring in new drain stone and finish stone for the edge and over the collector.
The new stone can be raised as well to eliminate the trip hazard the field currently has from the turf to the track.
“This will allow the field to horizontally drain, both on the surface, as well as in the stone section to the clean drain stone, then vertically down the pipe and out to the detention pond,” the packet information states. “This unforeseen issue could not have been known prior to starting the project.”
Cesar Soto, DUSD chief financial and operations officer, said it his recommendation to do this project right to avoid future flooding issues.
“The total cost to remove the material, spread it to raise the field and eliminate the trip hazard, then bring in clean drain stone and regrade it, is $106,940,” the packet states.
“I highly recommend that we take care of this now,” DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego said.
Soto said this amount will be added to the existing eight-year financing term loan already in place with Hellas, adding an additional $18,000-$20,000 to the yearly amount the DUSD already agreed to pay.
Soto told the board the new turf will be paid out of the capital budget; the secondary property tax will not be affected.
“This is something we can afford at this time,” he said.
The latest development means the Bulldogs’ season opener with Bisbee scheduled at Douglas could be moved to Bisbee if the installation is not completed, pushing the Bulldogs’ home opener to Oct. 8 against Micah Mountain, Douglas’ fifth game on the schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.