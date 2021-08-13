Edge retires from coaching after 55 years

BISBEE — After 55 years of leading athletes, Bisbee High School Coach Walt Edge has put his clipboard and whistle aside for retirement.
“I coached for 55 years because I loved it,” Edge said. “Coaching has got to be the best job in the world. It was hard for me to retire but we had a good year in track and field and I just knew it was time.”
Edge has always been active in athletics. As an athlete at Camp Verde High School, he competed in six-man football and played every position except center; basketball; and track and field, competing in the high jump and shot put and ran the low and high hurdles, the 440 and the 880.
His talents earned him first-team all-state in football his senior year and co-captain of the 1958 Arizona Republic all-star football team,. He competed in Arizona’s first six-man all-star game in Flagstaff.
After high school Edge attended Arizona State University where he walked onto the track and field team, competing in the 110 high hurdles and the 220 low hurdles. He earned his degree in education with emphasis on physical education, biological science and driver’s education, knowing that in addition to teaching his focus would be directed at coaching.
“I really wanted to go into coaching because I had a super high school coach at Camp Verde, Wayne See, who coached football, basketball and track and field,” Edge said. “I loved that man for all he did for me and all his athletes and I patterned my coaching after him.”
After graduating from ASU, Edge was working on his family farm in February of 1966 when he received a call from Bisbee High School to interview for a driver’s education position. He drove to Bisbee, a town he had never been to before, was interviewed and toured the school and took the job that same day.
He returned home to Camp Verde on a Wednesday and then back to Bisbee the following Monday to start his teaching career – not realizing that Bisbee would be his home for the next 55 years.
After teaching driver’s eduction, the following year he added biology and two study halls when the principal asked him what he knew about wrestling, a sport Bisbee wanted to add. Edge immediately agreed to start the wrestling program and, on the advice of his principal, went to the school library to start researching the sport he had never competed in.
“Charlie Ham (the physical education teacher) and I started the wrestling program at Bisbee,” Edge said. “We would get books and films, study them, and during our prep periods we would go to the gym and practice so we could teach our team.
“I remember one day we were in the gym when two Cochise College athletes came in and offered to help with our program, but we had to turn them down because we thought it wasn’t legal through the state athletic association. We didn’t realize until later that we were turning down two former Benson wrestlers, Fred Comaduran and Eddie Comaduran, who had both placed in the state wrestling meet the year before.”
Starting the wrestling program at Bisbee gave Walt his first chance at high school coaching. In the years that followed he would coach junior varsity baseball, junior varsity and varsity football, cross country and his longest tenured coaching position, track and field.
“I coached junior varsity baseball for two years, junior varsity football as the assistant and then head coach for a total of 20 years,” Walt said. “In 1969 an opening for an assistant track and field coach was posted and I got it. I worked with Bill Taylor Sr., Leonard Suarez and Ron Olander as an assistant for nine years before becoming one of the head coaches.”
In his years as coach of the Pumas track and field teams, Edge’s teams brought home numerous regional titles as well as 19 boys’ state championships and two girls’ state championships (from the 1A and 2A levels). He spent nine years as an athletic director, 36 years teaching, and 55 years coaching; he has also been a track and field official for many years.
In 1986 he was honored as the Arizona Track and Field Coach of the Year. In 2019 he was inducted into the Arizona Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame; that same year he was inducted into the Arizona Chapter of the National Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Coincidentally, Edge went into the wrestling coaches’ hall of fame with Fred Comaduran, whom Edge met that day in the Bisbee gym.
Edge is known as a dedicated educator/coach who always looks for the good in his students and athletes.
“Walt is one of the finest people I have ever met and have had the opportunity to know in my life,” Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner said. “He knows how to work with people; he has always worked for the good of his kids.”
During his career in Bisbee, Walt was able to coach his three sons. His oldest son, Mike Puzzi, who graduated in 1977, ran track and field (state champion 110 hurdles and long jump) with his teams taking the state championship all four years of his high school career.
“I looked up to him as my dad and my coach,” Puzzi said. “He always knew what I needed to work on and I appreciated all his help. He did high hurdles in college so I understood that he knew what he was talking about when he coached me in the hurdles. He was a great coach.”
Walt’s middle son, Troy Puzzi, competed on his dad’s wrestling and track and field teams and has been on his coaching staff. Puzzi’s senior year, 1981, he was the 1A state pole vault champion on the Pumas’ state championship team.
“He always had a positive way of getting his point across; he never raised his voice,” Puzzi said. “With all the time and effort my dad put into helping me as my coach, I know that I always worked harder because I didn’t want to disappoint him. But once practice was over, he was just my dad at home.”
For the last 30 years, Troy has been one of his dad’s assistants, specializing in the pole vault.
Walt’s youngest son, Todd Edge, who graduated in 1990, remembers growing up in the gym, always wanting to be at every wrestling or track and field event. He, too, was a member of a state championship team his senior year, when he placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdles, the pole vault and the 4x400 relay.
“You couldn’t keep me out of the gym,” Todd Edge said. “My dad never told me that I had to play sports but to compete only if I wanted to. I learned early what hard work does for you and what happens when you treat people right. My dad and mom sacrificed everything for us; there was never a lack of love in our home; they taught us to do things the right way and to be respectful.
“I remember so many times that random people would just show up at our door because they wanted to say ‘hi’ to my dad. And they always had stories to tell. My dad served as a father figure to many students; he was and is a great role model.”
Many of Edge’s former athletes have found their way from the high school track to become high school coaches. Bill Taylor Jr., whose father, Bill Taylor Sr., had Edge as his assistant for 15 years, was a nationally ranked hurdler and high school all-American under Edge.
“Walt taught me hurdles in high school and he gave me pointers when I competed at NAU, many techniques that I used when I started coaching,” Taylor said. “Walt was always positive; you never had a bad time with him coaching you. Even when I was an opposing coach (coaching at Winslow for 20 years and at Sabino for 15), Walt would always come up and talk to me – he remembered everyone he coached. Thanks for the memories, Walt.”
Bisbee 1991 graduate David Thursby, who served as the Tombstone assistant principal/athletic director for six years and has been the Yellow Jackets principal seven years, ran cross country and track and field for Edge. Thursby’s dad, James, taught and coached at Bisbee for 42 years, 25 of those with Walt.
“Walt is a legendary coach, an incredible role model,” Thursby said. “He’s a great coach who cares about people; he’s like a father-figure to everyone. He has impacted thousands of students and athletes. He pushed us to our limits and beyond. Even today I can call him and ask for his advice. My love for sports definitely came partly from him.”
Some of Walt’s former athletes have even returned to their alma mater to coach. Mark Perez, who competed for four years in the pole vault (state champion in 1987), triple jump, 100, and 4x100, graduating from Bisbee in 1987, volunteered with the Puma’s program from 1992-94 and 2010 to now. “Walt is an outstanding motivator,” Mark said. “He knows how to get the best out of all his athletes. He’s not just a coach but a life mentor. Everyone who ran for him had the utmost respect for him as a coach, a mentor, and a person. He would get you to think about your future, your life after high school, and how to be a productive member of society.”
Travis Bishop, a 1984 Bisbee graduate who took his talents in track and field to NAU, high jumping 6-feet-10, has been helping coach the Pumas for three years.
“If any other coach other than Walt had asked me to help coach I would have said no,” Bishop said. “I’ve never seen any other coach who cared as much about his school or the students as Coach Edge. You know where his heart is; he’s just a remarkable human being. He’s a true warrior and leader of athletes with integrity and character that not many coaches have today. Even today, at 54, if he asked me to jump, I’d say ‘how high?’ ”
Tony Chavez competed in wrestling and track and field during his four years at Bisbee, graduating in 2016. After high school he competed in track and field at Pima Community College and Idaho State University. During the track season he can often be seen helping his high school coach with the jumps and the hurdles.
“Walt was a coach who inspired me,” Chavez said. “He is a very wise man. He was always on my side with wrestling and track and field; he helped me become a good athlete physically and mentally. He made sure that I always believed in myself and would never let me say the word can’t.”
Former track and field athlete Jennifer McBeth, who graduated from Bisbee in 2001, assisted Walt with the shot put and discus for four years.
“Walt was always positive and encouraging,” Jennifer said. “He never pointed out the bad but always enhanced the good. He had a knack of finding his athlete’s strengths, of knowing what events they could do well and be successful in. I remember that whenever we had a meet and Walt had to give a quote to the newspaper, he would always say that we did ‘a heck of a job.’ Well, all I can say is that that’s because Walt was ‘a heck of a coach.’ ”
In his retirement years, Edge might be seen fishing, hunting, traveling, visiting friends or family or even former athletes, and possibly at the occasional track and field meet as an official. But his retirement can never change what 55 years of coaching the Bisbee Pumas showed — Walt Edge definitely is ‘a heck of a coach.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.