Egurola ends truck season on a high note

TUCSON — Going into the final Thunder Truck race of the 2021 season at Tucson Speedway on Saturday, Michael Egurola Sr. hoped to overcome the gremlins that had haunted him most of the season.
“I had some engine issues a couple times, then handling issues related to rear-end problems,” Egurola said. “Once I got all through that I knew I had the truck to beat.”
Though Egurola had finished in the top five in all events he ran, until Saturday the top spot had eluded him.
Egurola quickly moved into second at the start of the 75-lap feature race.
Keaton Swane had the lead. Ricky Bogart took second on lap 10. The three-pack separated themselves from the remainder of the field until a caution for debris on lap 19 reeled them in.
On lap 43, Egurola set his plan in motion, taking second from Bogart and the lead from Swane by lap 47. Once cleared, Eguorla pulled away from the field, opening a 15-car-length lead by the end of the race for his first Thunder Truck win.
With the winner’s purse increased to $3,000 by Thunder Truck driver Sean Davis and Tri State Trucking, the victory was even sweeter for Egurola and his team.
“It couldn’t be a better way to end the season, especially with the extra cash on the line. Makes me wish the season wasn’t over yet,” Egurola said.
With his second-place finish, Zane McKissick drove his No. 88 truck to victory lane to accept the 2021 Thunder Truck championship title.
In other main event racing, Nick O’Neil collected his eighth victory of the season in the Modified division. Bill Engle celebrated his fourth Modified championship title.
Ron Searle Jr. led the Pro Stock field to the checkered flag. Points leader Dylan Jones played it safe, finishing fifth in the field but first in points, backing up his 2020 championship title.
Brothers Toby Olds and Tim Olds drove their Hornets to victory lane with Toby celebrating the win and Tim the championship.
With nearly 200 points over John Power in the final Mini Stock points, E.K. Ongley accepted the 2021 title Saturday. Jim Bates celebrated his fourth win in four starts in the 2021 season.
The final points race of the season will be Oct. 30 with the NASCAR Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models and Hobby Stocks, the INEX Legends, Bandit Bandoleros and Outlaw Bandoleros. For tickets and information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
