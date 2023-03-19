El Tour de Zona brings in cyclists March 23-26

Cyclists from all over the state are expected to be in Sierra Vista this weekend competing in El Tour de Zona.

SIERRA VISTA − Nearly 700 cyclists from near and far will enjoy scenic rides and a festival when the Benson Hospital El Tour de Zona rolls into Sierra Vista and through Cochise County from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26.

Hosted by Perimeter Bicycling, this second-year event introduces people from at least 35 states to Sierra Vista and its surrounding communities, with over 40% of registrants coming from outside Arizona.

