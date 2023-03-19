SIERRA VISTA − Nearly 700 cyclists from near and far will enjoy scenic rides and a festival when the Benson Hospital El Tour de Zona rolls into Sierra Vista and through Cochise County from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26.
Hosted by Perimeter Bicycling, this second-year event introduces people from at least 35 states to Sierra Vista and its surrounding communities, with over 40% of registrants coming from outside Arizona.
They will take three rides beginning and ending at Veterans Memorial Park where a festival with live music, food trucks, and a wine/beer garden will come to life on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The festival, Zona in the Park, will be open to the public and admission is free.
The Sierra Vista Farmers Market in Veterans Memorial Park will be closed on Thursday, March 23, due to El Tour de Zona.
On Friday, March 24, participants will ride to Ramsey Canyon Preserve as they take in scenic views of the Huachuca Mountains over the course of 27 miles.
On Saturday the cyclists will ride to Bisbee and back, pedaling 63 miles along a counterclockwise loop heading down State Route 92 and returning along c 90. And on Sunday, the cyclists will saddle up for a 36-mile ride to Tombstone and back, using Charleston Road both ways.
Charleston Road will be closed between Louis Road in Tombstone and Moson Road near Sierra Vista from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Motorists should plan to take an alternate route. Only emergency vehicles and residents with active addresses along Charleston Road will be allowed to drive through.
Drivers should also be mindful of cyclists in Sierra Vista on Friday, March 24, and along the highways between Sierra Vista and Bisbee on Saturday, March 25.
“Sierra Vista continues to build upon its reputation as a Bicycle Friendly Community and is thrilled to serve as basecamp for El Tour de Zona,” city of Sierra Vista Marketing and Communications Manager Judy Jones says. “Sierra Vista’s growing multi-use path system and our area’s beautiful scenery, paired with a temperate climate, make it an extraordinary place to ride all year long.”
El Tour de Zona benefits VeloVets, a local nonprofit organization that supports local military veterans, including many with disabilities, through the physical and mental benefits of cycling together. El Tour de Zona is sponsored by Benson Hospital.
“Riders had an awesome time exploring this historic and beautiful corner of Arizona at our inaugural El Tour de Zona last year,” says TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of Perimeter Cycling. “We’re excited to continue working with our partners in Sierra Vista and Cochise County to offer bicyclists a great annual event focused on fun!”
Enjoy live music at Zona in the Park
The public is invited to join the festivities in Veterans Memorial Park from Thursday, March 23, through Saturday, March 25, at no charge.
Admission is free for both event participants and area residents. Live music will be featured daily at the Centennial Pavilion. Beer and food will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.