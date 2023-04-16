Tombstone High School sophomore DJ Elias hit two home runs and drove in five runs Friday in the Yellow Jackets’ 12-9 2A East Region win over the Pima Roughriders at Tombstone High School.
Two nights earlier, against the Miami Vandals, who were ranked No. 1 in the state at the time, Elias had the game-winning walk-off hit in a 4-3 win.
Pima struck first with a run in the top of the first.
Miles McClain tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, scoring on a Gabe Garcia single to center field.
Pima reclaimed the lead in the top of the second only to see Tombstone come back and tie the score at 2-2 when Miguel Rincon scored on a sacrifice fly from Maurice Alvarez.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead in the third inning when McClain scored on a Cesar Canez single, and Adams’ run off a Trey Franklin sacrifice fly gave Tombstone a 4-2 lead.
The Yellow Jackets led 5-2 going into the bottom of the fourth and scored three more runs, increasing its lead to 8-2. Elias belted a two-run home run to left field with Hunter Clark on base. Ty Adams later scored on a Canez ground out.
The fifth inning proved to be wild inning for Pima and Tombstone.
The Roughriders put together a four-run rally in the top of the fifth that was aided by a three-run home run, cutting the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 8-6.
Elias’ three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth gave Tombstone an 11-6 lead and McClain’s run off a Canez single made the score 12-6.
Pima scored twice in the top of the sixth and once in the top of the seventh.
Canez started on the mound for Tombstone and went five innings, giving up five runs, seven hits, striking out eight and walking two.
Garcia pitched two innings and allowed three runs, one hit, struck out five and walked five.
Tombstone had 12 hits and 11 RBIs. Elias was 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs; McClain was 3-for-4 with three runs scored; Canez was 2-for-4 with three RBIs; Garcia was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Adams was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Hunter Clark was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Tombstone, 13-7 overall, 7-4 in conference and 6-4 in the 2A East Region, remained the No. 5 2A baseball team in the state behind Benson, Miami, Phoenix Christian and Phoenix Horizon Honors.
The Yellow Jackets have four games left in their regular season, three this week.
Tombstone will host Morenci on Tuesday, April 18, travel to Patagonia on Thursday, April 20, and host San Miguel on Saturday, April 22, before wrapping up the regular season Monday, April 24 at home against the Bisbee Pumas.
The 2A state play-in tournament, which will be for teams seeded 9 through 24, begins Wednesday, April 26.
The 16-team 2A state tournament starts Friday, May 5, at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.
