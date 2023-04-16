Tombstone High School sophomore DJ Elias hit two home runs and drove in five runs Friday in the Yellow Jackets’ 12-9 2A East Region win over the Pima Roughriders at Tombstone High School.

Two nights earlier, against the Miami Vandals, who were ranked No. 1 in the state at the time, Elias had the game-winning walk-off hit in a 4-3 win.

