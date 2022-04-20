WILLCOX — Tombstone freshman DJ Elias hit 4-for-4, scored four runs and had an RBI, leading the Tombstone Yellow Jackets to a 12-6 win over the Willcox Cowboys in 2A East Region baseball showdown Friday.
Kash Macumber’s RBI single in the bottom of the first scored Ayden Fuentes, giving the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.
Ty Adams tied the game in the top of the second when he scored on Miguel Rincon’s sacrifice fly. Elias, who had singled earlier, gave the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 lead when Trey Franklin’s grounder led to a Willcox error.
Tombstone added another run in the third when Joel Esparza stole home while Adams was at the plate.
Elias scored his second run in the fourth on a Rincon double. Rincon scored on Mile McClain’s base hit, and McClain’s run off an Esparza single gave Tombstone a 6-1 lead.
Ed Tingle and Seth Verdugo both scored for Willcox in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 6-3.
Elias homered to left in the fifth, extending Tombstone’s lead to four. Macumber scored for Willcox in the bottom half of the inning.
The Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the seventh, taking a 13-4 lead. Cesar Canez had a two-run single.
Cristian Pando and Verdugo each scored for Willcox in the bottom half of the inning.
Pando and Tingle pitched for Willcox with Pando getting most of the work, going 5 2/3⅔ innings. He and Tingle allowed Tombstone 13 hits while walking one and striking out 10.
Adams and Elias pitched for Tombstone with Adams throwing three innings, Elias four. They allowed Willcox 11 hits, walking five and fanning seven.
Esparza was 2-for-4 for Tombstone, scored a run and had two RBIs; McClain was 1-for-4, scored two runs and had an RBI. Rincon was 1-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI; Trey Franklin was 1-for-3 with an RBI; and Canez was 1-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.
Willcox was led by Fuentes, Macumber and Pando, each going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Verdugo was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Tombstone, 14-8 overall, 9-2 in conference, 5-2 in region (both losses coming to Benson), was at Morenci on Tuesday and will be at Pima on Friday.
Willcox, 7-12 overall, 4-6 in conference, 1-5 in region, was at Pima on Tuesday and will host Bisbee on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.