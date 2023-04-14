DJ Elias’ walk-off single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday, April 12, lifted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the then No. 1-ranked Miami Vandals in a 2A baseball thriller at Tombstone High School.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Elias singled on a 1-0 count and scored Miguel Rincon from third, giving Tombstone the victory.

