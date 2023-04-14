DJ Elias’ walk-off single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday, April 12, lifted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the then No. 1-ranked Miami Vandals in a 2A baseball thriller at Tombstone High School.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Elias singled on a 1-0 count and scored Miguel Rincon from third, giving Tombstone the victory.
When the new rankings were announced Thursday, Miami had dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the state behind Benson while Tombstone climbed from seventh to fifth.
Miami scored first Wednesday with a run in the top half of the first.
Tombstone tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Elias scored on Ty Adams’ base hit.
Miami reclaimed the lead in the top of the second, scoring twice to lead 3-1.
Adams’ run off a Gabe Garcia single in the bottom of the fifth made the score 3-2. Garcia scored on Trey Franklin’s single to tie the score.
Adams started on the mound for Tombstone, lasting two innings before being replaced by Elias, who pitched the next five. Adams allowed three runs, three hits, struck out one and walked five. Elias threw 66 pitches, 44 of which were for strikes, allowing no runs, one hit, striking out six and walking one.
The Yellow Jackets had 11 hits. Elias was 4-for-5, scored a run and had an RBI; Adams was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Garcia was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; Franklin was 1-for-3 with an RBI; and Miles McClain and Cesar Canez were both 1-for-4.
“(That) was a big win for us,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “Miami has been one of the top teams in 2A the last several years and they are again this year. We feel like we have one of the best pitching staffs in the league and also a solid defense, so can compete in every game.
“Our kids and coaching staff have been working hard to improve, specifically in situational hitting, having an approach at the plate and playing small ball. We have seen the results of their work the last several games.
“This year’s 2A is wide open with probably six or eight teams who have a legitimate shot to win the state title, and we feel like we are one of those teams. We also know that we can be beat on any given day. Playing in a tough region has really helped us and the other teams in our region and I expect that our region will be well represented in the state tournament.”
According to Milligan the Yellow Jackets made a 9-3-2 (right fielder to first base to catcher) putout at the plate in the top of the fifth that, if not executed properly, would have extended Miami’s lead to 4-1.
“That play allowed us to win the game at the end,” Milligan said. “If he is safe, they (extend) their lead, have a runner at second with only one out and the momentum.”
Tombstone, 12-7 overall counting tournaments, 6-4 in conference, 5-4 in the 2A East Region, hosts Pima Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m. at Tombstone High School.
