Errors stymie Pumas in 16-15 loss to Madison Highland

PHOENIX − Seven errors plagued the Bisbee Pumas, who scored two runs in the top of the seventh but came up short in a 16-15 loss to the Phoenix Madison Highland Prep Heat Thursday in 2A baseball action.
Bisbee used back-to-back three run rallies in the first and second innings, taking a 6-0 lead.
Madison tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom half of the second. The Heat took the lead in the third, scoring five runs to go up 11-6.
Bisbee cut the lead to two, 11-9, after scoring once in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
Madison Prep countered in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run rally for a 14-9 lead.
The Pumas put together a four-run rally in the top of the sixth, pulling within one at 14-13.
Madison’s two run rally in the bottom half of the inning gave the Heat a 16-13. Bisbee scored twice in the top of the seventh but came up short.
Freshman Bryceton Meyer, sophomore Anthony Molina and junior David Zamudio pitched for the Pumas allowing five hits, nine walks and striking out 11.
Bisbee pounded out 16 hits. Junior Victor Ramirez was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and seven RBIs, junior Diego Chavez was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Molina was 3-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI. EJ Hernandez was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Zamudio 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Pumas hosted San Miguel in their home opener, cruising to a 25-0 victory.
In the bottom half of the first the Pumas sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs off five hits and five errors and left two runners on base.
Sebastian Lopez and Ramirez combined for a one-hit shutout, walking three and fanning 10.
Bisbee had 22 hits and 20 RBIs. Freshman Horacio Olivarria was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Lopez was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Ramirez 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs; Zamudio 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Dario Noriega 2-for-2; Steven Surtor, Mark Flores and Victor Valenzuela were all 1-for-2; Hernandez and David Chapman were 1-for-1 with two runs scored; and Chavez was 1-for-1 with three runs scored.
Bisbee, 3-2-1, returns to action Tuesday hosting Tucson St. Augustine in a 4 p.m. game at the Warren Ballpark.
Bisbee softball drops opener
Bisbee High School kicked off its softball season Thursday, losing to Hayden 11-8 in Hayden.
“Girls were nervous, and were late with their sticks to start rolling,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said.
Valerie Wright was 2-for-3 while Alexia Lopez was 1-for-3 with an inside the park home run, Gabby Lopez was 1-for-3 with an inside the park homer and freshman Destiney Rodriguez was 1-for-2.
Freshman Jordan Holly was the Pumas’ starting pitcher and allowed six runs. Gabby Lopez relieved, allowing five runs and Bisbee closed with Valerie Wright, who allowing one run.
The Pumas host Tucson St. Augustine on Tuesday in their home opener.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
