The Willcox High School softball team, champions of the 2A East Region, had its promising season come to an unexpected end Friday, losing to the Heritage Academy Heroes of Laveen 10-7 in the 2A state softball quarterfinals as the Cowgirls committed five errors.
Willcox was the No. 2 seed going into the tournament and followed No. 1 seed Mohave Accelerated, which earlier was eliminated in a 7-0 loss to eighth seed Phoenix Horizon Honors.
Heritage Aåcademy scored twice in the top of the first inning to lead.
Braxton Hammons scored for Willcox in the bottom half of the first on an Allison Wilson groundout, making the score 2-1.
Heritage Academy scored four runs in the top of the third, taking advantage of two Cowgirls errors and a RBI single, double and triple, increasing its lead to 6-1.
Willcox countered with a four-run rally in the bottom half of the inning, pulling to 6-5. Two of those runs came on a home run by senior Jesse Gonzales. The other two runs came off a Kytilin Lane two-run single that scored Addison Burright and Cara Hall.
Heritage Academy countered with a run in the top of the fourth, extending its lead to 7-5. Willox tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, the first of the two runs coming when Abi Tingle scored on Lane’s single. Hall scored the tying run on aggressive base running following a strikeout for the second out of the inning.
The Heroes promptly regained the lead in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs capitalizing on a Willcox error and three hits.
Gonzalez was the losing pitcher. She went all seven innings in the circle allowing, 11 hits, striking out eight and not allowing a walk.
She also hit 1-for-3 with the home run, scored a run and had two RBIs.
Hammons hit 1-for-4 and scored a run, Wilson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Hall was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Burright was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Lane was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Willcox ends its season 25-6-1 overall, 12-1 in conference, 9-1 in 2A East Region.
