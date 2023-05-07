The Willcox High School softball team, champions of the 2A East Region, had its promising season come to an unexpected end Friday, losing to the Heritage Academy Heroes of Laveen 10-7 in the 2A state softball quarterfinals as the Cowgirls committed five errors.

Willcox was the No. 2 seed going into the tournament and followed No. 1 seed Mohave Accelerated, which earlier was eliminated in a 7-0 loss to eighth seed Phoenix Horizon Honors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments