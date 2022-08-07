Escalera poised to begin first season as Cochise College women’s soccer head coach

DOUGLAS − Ricky Escalera, a Southern California native, is set to begin his debut season as head coach of the women’s soccer team at Cochise College.
Escalera replaces Bobby Peters, who was hired in a similar role at Eastern Arizona College this summer after three seasons at the helm.
Escalera began his coaching career volunteering with his former high school while playing collegiate soccer. After his playing career ended, he became a more permanent fixture at his high school program as head coach of the junior varsity boys’ team while assisting with the varsity program.
Escalera also coached several club soccer teams including “Slammers FC” which was an Elite Clubs National League finalist during his tenure. Before accepting the coaching position at Cochise College, Escalera was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Presentation College in Aberdeen, North Dakota, for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.
“I saw Cochise College as an opportunity to grow both in my experience as a coach and as an individual,” Escalera said. “I chose Cochise soccer because interacting with and coaching student-athletes from all parts of the world really grabbed my interest.”
Escalera mentioned the fresh talent slated to take the field this fall. “We should expect a competitive program that will be winning matches,” he said.
The Apaches are returning 10 players from last season’s roster, which Escalara said brings much needed experience.
Escalera spent the majority of the time he had this summer bringing in new recruits (12 total, including those brought in by Peters) that represent a good mix of high-leveled talent he says will “drive internal competition.”
The first goal for the new coach is to establish a positive brand and culture.
“We expect our athletes to trust one another on and off the field,” Escalara said. “Trust their teammates will be able to make the pass, just as they trust they will pass their classes and be eligible for competition.”
The coach emphasized the “family” aspect of the team.
“We win as a team and lose as a team,” he said. “When one of our own succeeds, we all succeed.”
Escalera brings with him two new assistant coaches, Santos Rangel and Josh Burton, who have playing and coaching experience of their own.
Rangel, a Yuma native coaching at Kofa High School and at Western Arizona College, brings a wealth of knowledge.
Burton comes from Dallas but resides in Tucson where he currently teaches and coaches at Sunnyside High School. Burton will serve as a part-time volunteer assistant coach at Cochise while overseeing the team’s social media accounts.
Escalera and the 2022-23 Cochise College women’s soccer season open their season Aug. 18 against Casper College in Henderson, Nevada.
Submitted by Angel Ortega, Cochise College assistant director of athletics/sports information
