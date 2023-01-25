Douglas High School sophomore Keyra Espinosa’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the game lifted the Douglas High School girls basketball team to a dramatic hard-fought 50-47 win over the Sahuarita Mustangs Monday night in the DHS gymnasium.
The win gives Douglas, 14-9 overall, 4-5 in conference, 4-3 in the 4A Gila Region, a season split with the Mustangs, who won the earlier meeting in Sahuarita 52-48.
“The girls played a great game, and we were able to pull it out at the end,” Douglas coach Clint Hill said.
Tied at 47-47 DHS senior Karolina Padilla was able to maneuver through Sahuarita’s pressure, getting an entry pass to junior Corazon Santana, who then passed the ball to Espinosa who drained the 3 from the corner giving Douglas the win.
The Bulldogs trailed the Mustangs 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, led 25-24 at the half and trailed 38-37 going into the fourth.
Padilla led Douglas with 20 points while pulling down 10 of the Bulldogs 30 total rebounds. Santana followed with 13 points, sophomore Evelyn Gonzalez chipped in nine and Espinosa contributed six.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Bulldogs were in Tucson and beat the Amphitheater Panthers 68-46, completing the season sweep over their 4A Gila Region opponent.
Tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter Douglas went on a 19-8 run in the second quarter, taking a 31-20 lead at the half. A 24-14 run by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter secured the win.
The Bulldogs had 51 total rebounds, 25 offensive and 26 defensive.
Padilla recorded a double-double for Douglas with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Santana also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Dana Pena scored eight points and led Douglas in rebounds with 12. Scarlette Ruiz scored 11 points for Douglas and Keyra Espinosa contributed nine.
Douglas, 13-11 overall, 3-5 in conference, 3-3 in the Gila Region, will be at Sahuarita Walden Grove on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will host Rio Rico on Senior Night on Monday, Jan. 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.