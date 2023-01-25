Douglas High School sophomore Keyra Espinosa’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the game lifted the Douglas High School girls basketball team to a dramatic hard-fought 50-47 win over the Sahuarita Mustangs Monday night in the DHS gymnasium.

The win gives Douglas, 14-9 overall, 4-5 in conference, 4-3 in the 4A Gila Region, a season split with the Mustangs, who won the earlier meeting in Sahuarita 52-48.

