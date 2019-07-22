Fairways and Basepaths: A sour end for the golf season

Golf’s final 2019 “Major," The Open, was recently staged on the North Coast of Ireland. It was a gory battle of attrition. Many of the world’s best left Ireland in tatters; failed and shaking their collective bowed heads.
Brooks Koepka, rated No. 1 in the world, putted for bogey on the par-5 holes. Highly ranked Rory McIlroy missed the cut, having begun the tournament with a quadruple bogey on his first hole. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson missed. In his fourth round, J.B. Holmes posted an 18-hole score of 16 over par. Frustrated Henrik Stenson broke a golf club over his knee. Lee Westwood missed multiple 16-inch putts. Shane Lowry won easily, on a course he had played numerous times over a decade, and thanks to benign hole placements in the third round.
Is there an ‘alibi’ or excuse for golf’s elite players? Yes. The Royal Portrush Golf Club with its dense gorse, knee-high whin, mysterious tangled flora on all sides of rolling fairways, and scruffy mounded greens with a strange grass that was rife with bumps, breaks and scuffs that even the most highly rated putters could not solve.
The day before the Open’s final round, I had played our local Pueblo del Sol course in Sierra Vista. I've heard flattering remarks from others; members at upscale courses. The greens at PDS are the envy of many players throughout Arizona. Important features which define excellent greens are consistency, beauty, and the ability to withstand foot traffic. That begins with expertise and good management, which is in good evidence at PDS.
Viewing The Open on TV invited comparison. Wow. I did make many putts; every putt I should have made. To a dedicated golfer, that usually makes for a warm, fuzzy feeling, which is one of the reasons I play golf.
I’m giving a pass to Koepka, McIlroy, Tiger Woods, etc. I mean, they had become accustomed to, well, greens somewhat in the nature of these beauties at Pueblo del Sol.