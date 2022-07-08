BISBEE — There are people who come into our lives who, often unknown to them, make a lasting impression. The time spent with them transforms our lives in ways we (and they) may never comprehend.
This can definitely be said of Walt Edge, retired Bisbee High School teacher, coach and athletic director, who passed away May 27 at 81. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at the Bisbee High School auditorium.
Edge’s kind, patient, understanding demeanor was always part of his identity in the classroom and on the athletic field. He was knowledgeable and straightforward, willing to just listen or give advice when asked; he had a caring spirit.
Often when the four children of he and his wife, Margaret, (Mike Puzzi, Troy Puzzi, Michelle Edge and Todd Edge) were growing up, it was nothing to have a house full of students/athletes who simply enjoyed being with the Edge family. Whether it was just to hang out before or after an athletic event or to enjoy each other’s company, the Edge home was always full.
“My dad was my teacher and my track and football coach, he taught me everything,” said Mike, the oldest. “He would always take me to track meets to watch and learn techniques. Having him as my coach was great because we could always talk about things, and he could help me at home. He taught me how to fish, how to hunt, how to respect people — he taught me about life. He was always there when I needed him; he was just a great dad.”
“He was a great dad, a great person; he taught us a lot of life lessons and never made us (my brother Mike and me) feel like his stepkids,” said Troy. “He was also a great coach, just like he was at home – he was always proud of you if you did your best, win or lose.
“Our house was always full of kids. Everybody looked up to him like he was their father and he treated them the same as his own kids when they were at our house. He always had time for them.
“I’m really going to miss him. When my dad retired from coaching, I was going to retire with him. I learned that there were a couple pole vaulters that needed a coach so I called him and asked him what he thought I should do. He said ‘if they need you I expect you to be there.’ So I coached for him, for his legacy. Coaching with him you learned a lot of life lessons — how to treat people, how to work with anybody, he always gave the kids he coached 125%.”
According to Michelle, Edge was the easygoing parent.
“We had a large extended family with all his students and athletes,” she said, “but for my dad to help someone they didn’t have to be one of his students or athletes — he was always willing to listen, he never judged anyone but would just give his input on things.”
Todd, the youngest child, said, “My dad was my coach for football, wrestling, and track and field. I grew up around sports; I was always with my dad in the gym or on the field. As my dad and my coach, he was amazing. He even told me that if I wanted to play another sport (instead of track and field) that I could, that I should do what I wanted. I never felt pressure from him to compete. He was a ‘dad’ to so many; he was a mentor to them, like a second parent. There would be nights when there were so many kids at our house. He would spend hours talking to a kid who was having a hard time with something.”
Family friends also understood the important role that Walt played in the lives of Bisbee school and community members.
“As a coach, he was to the point, firm, he told you what he meant, and he was very respectful in his words,” Mike Sherman, Bisbee High School graduate and lifelong friend of Walt’s son Troy, said. “He expected the best out of everyone, and he would do what he could to help you be your best – he was very good at that. Walt would do anything for you; if anyone needed someone to talk to, he’d take the time to talk to them. I can definitely say with confidence that all the years that Walt was involved with the Bisbee Schools that he has touched thousands of lives; he taught people a lot of good life lessons – that’s just the way he was.”
Many of his former athletes found their way back to Bisbee to help Edge as assistant coaches.
“Walt was an amazing coach – he could get the best out of any athlete that we had,” Mark Perez, who assisted as a track and field coach (pole vault and sprints), said. “He encouraged and motivated them – the way he talked to you made you want to do your best, not only for you but for the team. I remember winning the state pole vault title in 1987, looking up into to stands and seeing Coach Edge with the biggest smile on his face and giving me a massive thumb’s up. When I talked to him after he said, ‘I knew you had it in you – thank you for doing your best’.
“Walt was also an amazing friend. He was the type of person who, if you just needed to talk, he would listen without judgment. You could call him with anything, and he would be there for you. He was more than a coach — he was someone who got you to look at your future and want to succeed. He was definitely a mentor, not just on the track but he was a life mentor, too. He’s someone who will be really missed.”
Edge’s tenure as a coach produced strong connections with coaches whose teams Bisbee competed against. Later, as a track and field official, those connections grew.
“I first met Walt the fall of 1966 prior to the wrestling season when he was first starting their program,” said Fred Comaduran, retired Benson High School wrestling coach. “Then, in 1988 I took over the Benson program and started coaching against Walt.
“All of us area coaches developed close friendships. I remember in 1985, Bisbee came to our wrestling invitational and after the Friday matches a big snowstorm came in and the Mule Mountains were closed so the Douglas and Bisbee teams weren’t able to get home.
“Our AD took the Douglas team and my family took the Bisbee team, and they spent the night at our houses (about 19 kids and coaches each). That pretty much solidified friendships. Walt was always your friend, he never showed negative emotion — he was friendly and open, easy to talk to. He was a good coach, always there for his kids.”
Edge and Comaduran were inducted into the Arizona Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in November 2019.
“For Walt to get this honor the same time that I did — that both of us were accepted into the hall of fame together was really exciting,” Comaduran said.
“I coached against Walt in track and field for 43 years,” Coach Herman Andrews, Safford High School track and field coach, said. “We were also track and field officials. Walt was an expert at what he did; he took everything seriously, he studied the rules, and he could help you with anything in the rule book – so I had to have him around for all of my meets. He helped me as a coach so much; he showed me how to pick up more points by putting kids in different events so we could have a shot at winning a regional or state championship. He was unselfish and would help my kids and I would try to help his. Walt was also the best friend; I’m definitely going to miss him a lot.”
“The last time I saw Walt was at the hall of fame inductions,” Tim Brown, retired Douglas High School wrestling coach, said. “I’ve known Walt since 1973 when we started our wrestling program in Douglas. I was a novice at that time and he had been coaching since 1966. Through the years we all (area coaches) became friends. I’m going to miss him – I always liked seeing him and talking to him. He was a good man.”
“I first met Coach Edge in 1967 at the Ray Relays and we became friends for over fifty years,” Larry Cleveland, former high school coach (Ray and Sahuarita) and athletic director (Sahuarita), said. “. I knew him through coaching track and field and football. In the mid ’70s, we along with several other coaches, developed the outside qualifying procedure for class 3A state track and field. It was very effective and eventually all the other classes picked it up and did their own procedure following what we had originally built. Eventually the AIA let us try it and it worked; it is still being used.
“As a coach, he was very understanding of his athletes — he supported them 100%. Even though we competed against each other, he gave me a lot of pointers and shared his expertise that helped me with various events. We were also certified track and field officials and often officiated meets together. He was very outgoing and always seemed to be happy. He was just a very good friend.”
Two of his most recent athletes were proud to have Edge as their track and field coach.
“Coach Edge was always pushing us to do our best,” said 2022 grad Edward Holly, who competed in the throwing events. “He showed me many techniques that helped me throw a lot farther. I’m happy that I could bring him a medal my last two years (Holly took second place in the shot put at the state meet his junior and senior years). He was an amazing person and an amazing coach.”
“Coach Edge was consistent, very easy to talk to — he was just an amazing coach,” 2022 grad Geoffrey Gribble said. “He would always help me with my form. This year after state our team visited him and showed him our medals and he had the biggest smile on his face — he wanted to see our medals right away. He was really excited to see all of us and gave us all big hugs.”
Gribble took first in the long jump and second in the 100 and 200.
The lasting impression Edge had on friends and Bisbee School personnel was strong.
“You couldn’t find a better friend than Walt – he’d do anything for you,” Richard Johnson, Walt’s close friend and brother-in-law (Margaret’s brother), said. “We use to go hunting, fishing, and camping – lots of memories. I didn’t know anybody who didn’t like Walt; you couldn’t find a better person. He will be dearly missed.”
“I knew Mr. Edge for over 20 years; actually, he was the athletic director when I first came to Bisbee High and he hired me for my first coaching position here,” Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner said. “Mr. Edge was always willing to listen to you. He was always willing to share his knowledge — he never lost his desire to learn.
“He was never condescending or judgmental. He had a personal rapport with each of his students and athletes — whether it was as their teacher or coach. For him it was always about making a positive experience for the kids. Mr. Edge was a great example of the word ‘sportsmanship’ more so than any coach I was ever around.”
At a 2014 Camp Verde High School reunion, Edge renewed his friendship with Sally Fine. Edge’s wife Margaret and Fine’s husband had recently passed away. From that initial chance meeting (they hadn’t seen each other since the early 1960s), their friendship grew strong and they soon would be dividing their time together between Bisbee and Fine’s home in Prescott.
“When I saw Walter at the high school reunion it was like we had never been apart — ‘there’s my old friend back’ I thought,” Fine said. “We didn’t even know where each other was since about 1961. From that time on, we never went anywhere without the other one unless he went hunting.
“At that point in our lives we were meant to be together, I believe — he was my soulmate. When he was coaching, we spent our time in Bisbee; after he retired from coaching, we mostly spent our time in Prescott, but we would go back and forth.
“We traveled, went on two cruises; we made our time together count. The good part about us getting back together is that we both got two new families — his family is wonderful and my family loved him dearly and still does.
“Walter was the most patient and the most giving man I have ever seen in my life. I never saw him mad as long as I have known him. To him, things didn’t matter enough to get upset about and I think that’s wonderful. He was just a special person; he could see the good in people that other people couldn’t see. I think that’s why he was so successful with his track teams because he saw people differently than anyone else did. He really loved kids and they loved him; his eyes would light up when he was around them. He made a difference in a lot of lives. He was just a great man.”
It is said that if you have made a positive impact on just one person’s life then your life has been a success. For Walt Edge, this success count would definitely rank in the thousands.
