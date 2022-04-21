SIERRA VISTA — Professional soccer players and coaches for FC Tucson trained about 200 Coronado Athletic Club players during a clinic at the Cyr Center Park soccer complex Thursday, April 14.
FC Tucson Club President Amanda Powers, head coach Jon Pearlman and director of goalkeeping Vito Higgins brought 10 of the team’s professional and pro-academy players to share their passion and knowledge of soccer.
The clinic was part of FC Tucson’s efforts to support the sports development throughout Southern Arizona.
During the event, FC Tucson players worked with local players on soccer basics such as passing, dribbling, shooting, goalkeeping and game play.
FC Tucson players who participated in the event included defenders Luca Mastrantonio, Jacob Crull and Diego Ruiz; goalkeepers Carlos Merancio and Sean Murray; and midfielders Burke Fahling, Charlie Machell, Joao Delgado, Elijah Wynder and Jerod Allen.
Allen is from Sierra Vista and played for Coronado Athletic Club for several years. He signed with FC Tucson in March through a USL Academy contract, which allows him to keep an amateur status while being able to train and be rostered with the pro team.
FC Tucson started its 2022 USL one league season April 2 with a loss against the Richmond Kickers. FC Tucson won a U.S. Open Cup match in Tucson against the Las Vegas Lights, which plays in the higher-level USL championship. The team played its first league home match last Saturday against Forward Madison at the Kino North Stadium in Tucson and came away with a 1-1 tie.
Coronado Athletic Club started in 2015 and provides opportunities for local youth to learn and grow their soccer skills. The club offers competitive teams that play in Tucson, Phoenix and Las Vegas; a Mini Kickers program for players 2-4 years old; an academy program for 5- to 10-year-olds to learn basic soccer skills; a recreational program in partnership with the city of Sierra Vista; and a highly-competitive UPSL team that allows young men to continue to test their skills against teams throughout Arizona.
Coronado Athletic Club will be holding its 2022-23 tryouts for its competitive travel teams from 5:30-7 p.m. April 25 for players born between 2013 and 2015 and from 5:30 p.m.-May 2 for players born between 2004 and 2012 at the Domingo Paiz Soccer complex. To register for tryouts, complete the form at https://forms.gle/MmB4w5UiKrmSJ5Qt9.
For information about Coronado Athletic Club, visit https://www.coronadoac.com.
For information about FC Tucson, visit fctucson.com.
Submitted by Maria Maxwell, Coronado Athletic Club
