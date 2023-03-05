TOMBSTONE − Eric Fernandez’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth gave the Benson Bobcats their first win of the season Friday, 7-5 over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Tied 5-5 after seven innings the 2A East Region opener moved to extra innings.
Tombstone had pulled starting pitcher Cesar Canez with one out in the seventh after he reached his pitch count limit. Ty Adams closed out the inning and was on the mound in the eighth.
Adams walked Angel Rigney to start the inning, bringing up Fernandez who sent the first pitch over the right field fence for a two-run homer giving the Bobcats a 7-5 lead.
With the help of two Benson errors, Tombstone had the tying run on base in the bottom of the eighth and the winning run at the plate when the final out came on a ground out to second base.
Benson coach Fred Trujillo said this was a good win by his team against a very good Tombstone team.
“Both teams played well,” he said. “It could have gone either way today, fortunately we came out on top.”
According to MaxPreps, the Bobcats committed eight errors in the game. Trujillo believes once the defense is shored up and cuts down on miscues, they should be OK.
“We’re young,” he said.
He praised the performance of his senior pitcher Ryan Dunivan, who went six innings until he reached his pitch count limit.
“He threw well,” Trujillo said. “I was happy.”
Tombstone coach James Milligan knew this was a game his team let slip away.
The Yellow Jackets had their nine, one and two hitters coming up in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t capitalize.
“We both made mistakes and we both capitalized on those mistakes, unfortunately we made some at the end that hurt,” he said. “We should have won it in the bottom of the seventh. We got guys on and needed just one run and we didn’t execute. That switched momentum to them, and they came out and hit a home run which proved to be the difference in the game.”
Milligan said this is something this team will learn from and hopefully next time they are in a similar situation they will execute better.
Maurice Alvarez’s solo home run to right in the bottom of the second gave Tombstone an early 1-0 lead.
Benson responded with four runs in the top of the third, the big blow being a three-run blast by Rigney that also scored freshmen Kellen Deskins and Dawson Judd.
DJ Elias and Trey Franklin scored for Tombstone in the bottom half of the third when Canez hit a fly ball to the outfield that was misplayed and led to an error. Adams followed with a double, scoring Canez with the tying run. Adams later scored on an error, giving the Yellow Jackets a 5-4 lead.
Dunivan’s run in the top of the fifth tied the game at 5-5.
Canez pitched 6⅔ innings, allowed five runs and five hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Dunivan went six innings, allowed five runs and four hits, struck out five and walked two.
Pitching in relief, Rigney, who got the win, allowed no runs and one hit and struck out two in two innings.
Adams gave up two runs and one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Elias and Adams each hit 2-for-4 for Tombstone scored a run. Adams had an RBI.
Fernandez and Judd each were 2-for-4 for the Bobcats and scored a run and Fernandez had two RBIs.
Rigney was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Benson, 1-4-1 overall, hosts Bisbee on Tuesday and will be at Pima on Friday.
Tombstone, 2-4 overall, is at Pima on Tuesday and will be in New Mexico Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9-11, competing in a tournament. The Yellow Jackets open play against Hatch, New Mexico, on March 11 at noon.
