Final lap pass gets O’Brien the checkered flag

TUCSON — The car counts may be low at Tucson Speedway but it has not taken away from the edge-of-your-seat action drivers offer fans each race night.
The Outlaw Bandolero division’s feature race proved this in just 10 laps on April 9.
Austin Pasieka had the pole with Anika O’Brien to his outside. Tucker Paladenic and Madilyn Lange filled the second row.
Pasieka took off at the green flag with O’Brien on his back bumper. What followed was a 10-lap, bumper-to-bumper chase with Pasieka having the better of it.
Just as the two drivers passed beneath the white flag, O’Brien dove low entering turn one to initiate the pass.
The drivers raced side by side through turns one, two and three. As the young drivers emerged from turn four coming to the checkered flag, O’Brien took the lead and the win.
Pasieka finished second. Paladenic held off Lange for third.
Wyatt Dent and Maddox O’Brien picked up where the Outlaws left off, leading the Bandit Bandoleros to the green flag. From the pole position, Dent held the lead on the start, with Maddox O’Brien on his tail looking for an opening.
That opening came too late for O’Brien, shooting to the outside of Dent on the final lap. The two raced side by side to the checkered flag with Dent backing up his opening night win.
Bryceton Meyer is dominating the Legend division, taking every checkered flag available to date in the 2022 season. He has been first in heat races, qualifying and both main events on opening night and April 9.
The feature race was split into two segments — one 13 laps and the other 12. Bryceton Meyer held the lead in both runs for a dominating victory over the remainder of the field. Bryanna Bruce finished second, Michael Webber third and Meyer’s brother, Tryston, finished fourth.
Super Late Model drivers Dylan Jones and Bill Engle stole the show in the division’s 25-lap main event. Engle and Jones raced side by side nearly half of the race. In the end, it was Jones in Victory Lane with his second win of the season. Engle finished second and Jennifer Hall rounded out the podium.
The Hobby Stock division completed the night with the 35-lap Hobby Stock Hustle main event. The father-son duo of Shannon and Colton Tutt started the race on the front row and held onto the top two positions for the duration.
Quick qualifier Colton Tutt started outside, with Shannon Tutt on the pole.
Colton Tutt took the lead from his dad on the start and never looked back. Shannon Tutt finished second and rookie Vance Cast wheeled his way to a third-place finish.
Tucson Speedway is back in action with Fan Appreciation Night on April 23. On the schedule will be the NASCAR Modifieds, Thunder Trucks, Pro Stocks, Mini Stocks and Hornets. For tickets and information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com
