It’s scrimmage week for five Cochise County high school football teams this week.
Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David and Willcox will scrimmage, getting toned up for the start of the football season Friday, Aug. 18, for five of the eight Cochise County high school football teams.
Bisbee is scheduled to scrimmage Morenci Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark. The Pumas held their annual Red/Gray scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 3, leaving first year coach Shawn Holley liking the effort he’s seeing from his players.
“These guys have been working hard,” he said. “I think we’re all anxious for the season to start.”
In Benson, second year football coach Dustin Cluff has been getting his team ready for its scrimmage at Pima Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m.
“We are looking good right now,” Cluff said. “We have put in a solid effort in the spring, summer, and preseason to this point in the weight room and several passing tournaments and big men competitions.”
The Bobcats announced on their Facebook page Monday that junior Buchannon Garre, and seniors Dalton Crockett and Sebastian Pajak have been selected team captains.
“These three have done a fantastic job leading our team,” the Facebook post says. “Their hard work and commitment to our program are on point, and what we need to continue our increased morale and energy towards becoming the best team we can be.”
Cluff reports he has 21 freshmen out for football.
“To my knowledge, it is one of the largest classes Benson has had in some time,” he said. “If they stick together, they will be a championship caliber class.”
Cluff said his players are excited to play the returning 2A state champs Friday.
“We are looking forward to a successful season,” he said.
Tombstone will host its annual Black versus Gold scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the field behind the Huachuca City School in Huachuca City. The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage Empire on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. in Tombstone before kicking off its regular season Friday, Aug. 25. at home against Laveen Heritage Academy.
“After two weeks of practice I feel we are way ahead of where we were last year at this time,” third year head coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We have been having consistent practice attendance and outstanding leadership from our upperclassmen. The attitude overall has been great. The kids are bought in. We have been conditioning hard for the last three weeks and it’s really starting to show. The practice focus has shifted towards getting our offense, defense, and special teams to where it needs to be.”
Willcox will scrimmage Miami Thursday at 7 p.m. in Willcox. There will be a junior varsity intersquad scrimmage at 6 p.m.
The 1A St. David Tigers are scheduled to host Lordsburg, New Mexico, Thursday at 6 p.m. in St. David in a preseason scrimmage.
St. David coach Braden Davis said Lordsburg also plays eight-man football and finished second last year in New Mexico in the state playoffs.
“We’re looking forward to scrimmaging Lordsburg,” Davis said. “We’re going to keep things pretty basic. I want to see how our offense responds to playing another varsity starting defense. I want to see how well we respond to playing another team. Our guys are anxious to hit somebody else and see how they match up against what traditionally has been a pretty strong team from New Mexico. It should be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”
After two weeks of practice Davis said his team is getting better.
We’re young and still learning,” he said. “With youth comes a lot of inconsistency. That’s what I’m seeing a lot of right now.”
Valley Union in Elfrida is not scrimmaging this season.
The Blue Devils, who play eight-man football, have been practicing in pads getting ready for the Aug. 18 season opener at home against Cibeque from Navajo County.
Douglas has also elected not to scrimmage.
The Bulldogs began full contact drills on Monday.
Coach Hunter Long said he’s liking the effort he’s getting from his players.
“We’re trying to get the rust off some of these guys who weren’t out here over the summer,” he said. “The guys who have been out here over the summer are looking really good. They’ve picked up right where we left off even with that week off. These guys came out ready to go. Pretty happy with what I’m seeing.”
Long says he has 30 players on varsity and 25 on junior varsity.
“We’d definitely like them to be better,” he said, adding he’d like to have 40-45 on varsity and approximately 30 on the JV.
“I’m seeing a lot of speed out here,” he said.
Douglas kicks off Aug. 25 at American Leadership Academy-Ironwood in Queen Creek.
Buena also began full contact drills this week.
The Colts will scrimmage Rio Rico Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Rio Rico before kicking off its season at home Friday, Aug. 25, against Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax High School.
Buena announced on its football Facebook page the Colts are back and the stampede is coming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.