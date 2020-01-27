Cochise College women’s basketball secured a 80-51 victory against Scottsdale Community College on Saturday.
Five players scored in double figures for the Apaches, led by Vinisha Sherrod’s 23 points. Nikya Orange had a double-double for the game with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Apaches shot 51% from the field and outrebounded Scottsdale by 14.
The Apaches are now 18-3 on the season and are riding a 10-game winning streak.
“I am so proud of this team. They really stepped up tonight, played together, and played hard to get this victory. We had great team chemistry, and it showed with a balanced scoring attack,” Coach Laura Hughes said.
Next up: The Apaches take on conference-leading, #14-ranked Central Arizona on Wednesday in Douglas. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Submitted By Cochise College Athletics