The coveted Copper Pick, which goes to the winner of the Douglas versus Bisbee football game, is placed above Gib Dawson's first name on the field that will officially be named after him on Friday, Sept. 1.
Gib Dawson, who played at Douglas High School from 1945-48, will have the football field at Douglas High School renamed after him Friday, Sept. 1, at halftime of the Bulldogs' game with Bisbee.
DOUGLAS − Gilbert “‘Gib” Dawson is considered to be the most famous athlete to graduate from Douglas High School.
Back in his heyday Dawson was a force to be reckoned with on the football field. In 1946 when Douglas went 9-1 and won the state championship over a Tucson High team that had a 32-game winning streak, Dawson reportedly “ran all over the Badgers as Douglas came away with a 25-14 win.”
At halftime of the Bulldogs’ 153rd football game with the Bisbee Pumas Friday, Sept. 1, the football field inside Douglas’ Armando DeLucas Stadium will officially be named “Gib Dawson Field.”
Several of Dawson’s family members are expected to be in attendance.
Friday, Sept. 1, also has been declared “Gib Dawson Day” in Douglas by the Douglas City Council.
Dawson was born in Bisbee, grew up in Douglas and attended Douglas High School, graduating in 1949. He played halfback, punter and was the placekicker for the Bulldogs from 1945-48 for former DHS coaches Frank Sancet and Otis Coffey. Dawson twice landed All-State honors. His number 33 jersey was officially retired in November 1979, the only Bulldog to have that honor.
Dawson’s senior year at DHS was one for the record books. He set a school record 22 touchdowns and twice had five-touchdown games, one versus Globe, the other against Nogales. Against Globe, Dawson scored all 32 of Douglas’ points in a 32-7 victory.
His 54 career touchdowns is another record, well ahead of Joe Causey with 39.
Dawson holds DHS records for points in a season (153), points in a career (347), most rushing yards in a game (311 vs. Miami in 1948) and rushing yards in a career (3,111).
His 1949 long jump record of 22-10 still stands.
Dawson, who passed away in 2005, went on to play football for the University of Texas Longhorns and landed All-Southwest Conference honors in 1951 and ‘53. He was selected as the College All-Stars Most Valuable Player in 1953 when the top college athletes played the world champion Detroit Lions in a preseason game in front of 94,000 people at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Dawson held numerous rushing, scoring and pass receiving records, many of which have stood for over 20 years.
After graduating from Texas in 1953, Dawson played professional football for two years with the Green Bay Packers until being drafted into the United States Army where he served as a first lieutenant.
Dawson was later honored into the University of Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor. In 1999 Dawson was recognized by Sports Illustrated as one of Arizona’s 50 Greatest Athletes of all time and is the only Douglas Bulldog in the Arizona High School Football Hall of Fame.
“Gib Dawson was a legend in this town when I was growing up,” longtime Douglas resident and current Douglas Unified School District Board President Ray Borane said. “I think this honor is well deserved.”
“He’s a natural athlete and his great coordination is shown in his ability to letter for four years in four sports,” UA running backs coach Frank Sancet, said in a Nov. 4, 1948, Arizona Daily Star article. “He could be become the best back to be turned out of the Southwest.”
