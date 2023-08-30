DOUGLAS − Gilbert “‘Gib” Dawson is considered to be the most famous athlete to graduate from Douglas High School.

Back in his heyday Dawson was a force to be reckoned with on the football field. In 1946 when Douglas went 9-1 and won the state championship over a Tucson High team that had a 32-game winning streak, Dawson reportedly “ran all over the Badgers as Douglas came away with a 25-14 win.”

