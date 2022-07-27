BENSON − The Benson Bobcats took to the practice field this week, working on skills, getting fit and defining this year’s squad.
Fifty-seven students came out to the first day of practice Monday with about a dozen returning as seniors.
“You’re being evaluated at every moment,” head coach Dustin Cluff made sure to let his players know.
Cluff is the new head coach at Benson High School. He comes off a one-year term as assistant coach for the Eagar Round Valley Elks, and before that a long stint as assistant coach for the 3A East Conference Show Low Cougars from 2007-21.
“First and foremost is to establish a culture that fosters people doing their best,” Cluff said.
He made clear about what will be the starting principle behind building a successful team and a winning season.
“We’ve set goals. Regardless of what you think you have or what other people think you should accomplish, we have three goals: to be undefeated, to win the region and to win the state championship. That’s what we’re working for all the time. Those outside circumstances don’t define us.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association has moved the Bobcats up to the 3A South region. Benson reached the 2A final game in the 2020-21 season and lost in the semifinal round last year.
“I know in the past we’ve played a 2A schedule and Benson’s been a great team,” Cluff said about the move to a new section. “I’m super excited about it to be honest. No one’s going to say that we ran away from anybody, we’re going to play Pusch Ridge, Sabino, Thatcher, Safford, those are four awesome programs.
“At the end of the day, I would love to have the pride and respect to be numbered amongst those teams and be considered as a tough opponent. We have the talent, we have the ability, we have this support from the administration, a young staff that wants to work hard and want to do great things.”
Benson alums Ryan Taylor, Taylor Finch, Alex Montijo, Talen Palmer and KJ Nyberg are assisting Cluff this season.
The Bobcats begin their season at home Aug. 19 against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. Then they travel to Queen Creek on Aug. 26 to take on the San Tan Foothills Sabercats.
“I can tell you that I feel like Benson wants to be great and that’s where I want to be,” Cluff said of his new home. “I just want to be in a place where the administration, the parents, the kids, they want to be great, work hard to be great, and that’s exactly what we want to do.”
