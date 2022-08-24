WILLCOX − Eric Hjalmarson is doing what every head coach is doing in the Class 2A, getting ready for matchups and looking forward to breaking the ice with the first game.
Willcox and county football fans are ready for the crack of helmets, the whistles, coaching staff yelling out plays, the smell of turf and the crackling sounds of a high school game being called over the loudspeakers.
It’s football time in Cochise County.
Long before the first official days of practice, and their scrimmage, Hjalmarson has been sizing up the potential of his 2022 Cowboys.
In mid-July the team held a camp in Huntington Beach, California. The camp was designed to develop strength, agility and skills. Hjalmarson believes the dedication and hard work his players demonstrate during the camps translates into success.
The objective of the camp is to help athletes recognize that the responsibility of being a student athlete has many different challenges. The players have a chance to leave the distractions of everyday life.
While the students undergo a physically demanding training regimen on the beach, they leave with a memorable educational experience as well.
In June the team attended their Mountaintop Camp in Pinetop. This is a demanding high-altitude workout for participants, where overnight temps can dip into the 30s. Hjalmarson restricts the use of cell phones to help the athletes focus.
The intent of this camp is the same, to retain fitness continuity, stress discipline and mature as student athletes.
The camps are organized by the Willcox Quarterback Club, a 501c3 nonprofit that funds the camps through donations.
In May the team held a Summer Workout, with a special first workout for freshmen athletes.
Even with all the preseason work, Hjalmarson is tight-lipped about the team’s progress, perhaps not to reveal his hand.
He’s certainly not thrilled about getting a bye week before their first game, yet another week away on Aug. 26.
Willcox scrimmaged against the Miami Vandals on Aug. 11.
“Our scrimmage went well; however, it is still very early in the season, we have a lot to work on,” Hjalmarson said. “It is not in our favor to have a zero week bye week so I hope we will be ready to play in Week Two against Gilbert Christian.”
Junior Ed Tingle will be the center in an experienced offensive line that includes Michael Martinez and Isiah Villegas. Trevor Ward and Mike Patterson are the Cowboys’ line coaches.
“When we first start off, we’re looking at numbers, although we’re a small school, we look at speed, our returners,” Ward said. “We all have our specialty; our coaches look for different things. We look at linemen and backs.”
The backfield is manned by seniors Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando. Junior Kash Macumber will be the starting quarterback.
The team made it as far as the second round of the 2A playoffs last year and went 8-3 overall.
The 2A San Pedro Region includes Bisbee, Tombstone and Tucson schools Catalina, Santa Rita and Tanque Verde. The Cowboys play Gilbert Christian and Benson in their first couple of games. Benson has moved to the Class 3A this year.
