SIERRA VISTA — After serving as an assistant on the Buena volleyball team, it is Breanna McDaniel’s time to shine.
With longtime Buena coach Todd Bradbury stepping down as head coach, McDaniel, an assistant coach and student achievement teacher, was promoted.
“I had some opportunities to coach volleyball while living in Tucson but the timing was off,” McDaniel explained. “My husband was always supportive and after moving to Sierra Vista, he said to take the opportunity when it arises.”
Bradbury is still on the Colts coaching staff, now as an assistant coach.
“After being in the program for a few years, it was the right fit for me and now is the perfect time,” McDaniel added.
In 2020, the Colts finished 10-2 and 7-1 in league play.
“They had such a successful season last year but unfortunately a lot of girls in Sierra Vista could not play club volleyball like girls in Tucson or Phoenix,” McDaniel said. “I think an emphasis on improving our younger players is key as we lost a lot of players to graduation.”
McDaniel is focusing her efforts on building the program.
“Todd is no longer the face of Buena but he is still around the team,” the new coach said. “I expect us to compete and carry on the high expectations that we have established at Buena.”
McDaniel has played the sport since she was 13 and for her, volleyball is a way of life.
“Two of my bridesmaids were from playing and coaching volleyball and we had an entire table of volleyball affiliated people show up,” McDaniel gushed. “Every match is different, it is fun coming up with strategies and the lifelong friendships you make are second to none.”
Those close to McDaniel would describe her as a tough, hard-nosed coach who is focused on the task at hand.
“I definitely hold my players to a high standard, and because of that we find results on and off the court,” McDaniel said. “This year, I expect us to compete with the Tucson squads and make a run at the regional title.”
For McDaniel, multiple former coaches helped shape her into the leader she is today.
“AJ and Michelle Malis (Michelle is the director of Zona Volleyball in Tucson) coached me while I was younger and both of them taught me so many life lessons,” McDaniel said. “Rachel Balsiger, the former (Tucson) Sahuaro head coach gave me an opportunity as her varsity assistant and we bonded greatly at Sahuaro.”
The Colts host their Blue and White match on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Buena’s regular season begins on Tuesday, Aug. 31, hosting Marana Mountain View.
The Colts conclude their season on Thursday, Oct. 21, with a home match against Nogales.
