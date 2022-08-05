POWELL, Wyo. — Jay Collins, one of the most prolific and successful student-athletes in Cochise College history, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, July 31, at his home in Powell, Wyoming.
Collins, 41, reportedly died while sleeping.
Jay led the Apaches to back-to-back Arizona Community College Athletic Conference basketball championships and National Junior College Athletic Association Region I championships in 1999-00 and 2000-01 and helped lead Cochise to the NJCAA National Tournament during his coaching years at Cochise College.
The New Mexico native was one of the best players for the Farmington High Scorpions and legendary coach Marv Saunders.
While at Cochise, Collins was named first team ACCAC; first team NJCAA Region I as well as NJCAA All-American his sophomore year. He also earned NJCAA academic honors.
Collins went to Southern Utah University, where he was the starting point guard for the Thunderbirds. He had a short stint playing professionally in the Continental Basketball Association and had some overseas offers before getting into college coaching.
Collins served as a consultant and volunteer assistant coach Cochise College from 2003-05. He was the top assistant for head coach Jerry Carrillo from 2007-10, helping guide the 2009-2010 club to the ACCAC championship and earning NJCAA Top 10 rankings.
“Jay Collins was one of the best competitors ever to come through Cochise College in any sport,” Carrillo said. “Jay was the ultimate fighter and winner. He was a great player and leader. Jay came back as a coach and again went on from Cochise College to the NCAA DI level just like he did as a player. Jay impacted many young men’s lives and was an outstanding coach at every level he coached at.
“I had the unique pleasure of knowing him from age 17 as a young high school kid untill he passed away at age 41. He was a true colleague and friend. My heart goes out to his wife and family, and my heart goes out to the Cochise basketball family. Jay will be missed dearly.”
Collins moved to Northern Arizona University in 2010, serving as an assistant coach for the Lumberjacks. He also had coaching stints at Idaho State University and Farmington High School.
Collins finished his third year as head coach of Northwest College in Powell.
Collins is survived by his wife Sheila, parents Jalene and Jerry Collins and brother Gabe.
