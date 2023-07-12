Dave Rubio, who earlier this year retired as the University of Arizona volleyball coach, was at Bisbee High School Thursday and Friday, July 6-7, hosting a camp for all Cochise County players.
According to Angelina Driscol, the head volleyball coach at Bisbee and the person who organized the event, there were 36 participants representing Bisbee, Buena, Douglas, St. David and Tombstone high schools plus five middle school participants.
“I think (the camp) went really well,” Driscol said. “I love the exposure it gave to the Cochise County volleyball players. I saw this as a great opportunity to grow the sport, especially in our smaller schools. I feel the goal was reached.”
Driscol describes Rubio as a mentor and says she really loves the sport.
“I met him several years ago,” she said about Rubio. “I’ve kept in contact with him. Whenever I needed advice or I had questions he made himself available to me. I want to share his love of the sport. I want to see (volleyball) grow in Cochise County. We have a lot of athletic ability down here.”
Driscol had coaches from St. David, Douglas and Tombstone at the camp assisting her and Rubio with the drills they were teaching the athletes. She said she picked up on some things she can do with her volleyball team going forward.
“There were a lot of positive takeaways from this, things that we can definitely build on,” she said.
Now that he’s retired, Rubio says one of his goals is to grow the sport of volleyball throughout the state at the youth and high school level as well as among boys.
“It’s really been a lot of fun for me being down here,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed it and actually I probably get a lot more out of it than they do. It’s good for my soul that I am doing these types of things.”
Rubio, who said he has friends in Douglas, says he enjoys the game of volleyball but he knew it was time for him to step down and let someone else run the program.
The former UA coach said the talent level he saw at the camp was good.
“It was pretty much the normal level I go to,” he said. “What they need most is instruction on good fundamentals. There are some good athletes here. More importantly it’s young kids getting off their phones, getting physically active and getting them excited about something.”
Rubio says he’s just as busy as he was before but doesn’t have to deal with the responsibilities of running a program.
“Doing these camps is a lot of fun,” he said.
Julia Schilling, a member of last year’s region championship volleyball team at Tombstone, attended the camp.
“There was a lot to learn,” she said. “I tried to soak up as much as I could. It definitely opened my eyes. It was a lot of fun being around someone who has coached as long as he has.”
Schilling said she learned she has a lot of the techniques Rubio was teaching, they just need polishing.
“He was very straight forward and what he said made a lot of sense,” she said.
Mayla Trejo of St. David said she learned some things that will help her next volleyball season.
“I learned a lot,” she said. “It was a lot of fun being here learning from someone who knows the game as well as he does.”
Douglas coach Alonzo Tapia was at the camp both days with several of his players.
“I came away with so much information,” he said. “I learned some new drills. Just the experience of being in the same gymnasium and watching and learning from Dave Rubio was amazing. He’s been my idol since I first started coaching volleyball. He is such an inspiration to me. I wanted to soak up all the information that I could.”
Tapia said he’s eager to take what he learned from the camp and implement it.
“I’m hoping we can make this a yearly event,” Driscol said. “He’s willing to come back.”
Driscol announced on Monday that Rubio will be returning to Bisbee High School on Saturday, April 26, for a coaches clinic that she will make sure is open to any Cochise County volleyball coach who is interested.
