Dave Rubio, who earlier this year retired as the University of Arizona volleyball coach, was at Bisbee High School Thursday and Friday, July 6-7, hosting a camp for all Cochise County players.

According to Angelina Driscol, the head volleyball coach at Bisbee and the person who organized the event, there were 36 participants representing Bisbee, Buena, Douglas, St. David and Tombstone high schools plus five middle school participants.

