When the New Mexico State Aggies football team kicks off its football season in Las Cruces, New Mexico against the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 26, a former Buena High School cheerleader will be on the sidelines cheering for her new team.

Maritza Jimenez, daughter of Jose and Emma Jimenez, has been awarded a spot on this year’s NMSU squad.

