When the New Mexico State Aggies football team kicks off its football season in Las Cruces, New Mexico against the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 26, a former Buena High School cheerleader will be on the sidelines cheering for her new team.
Maritza Jimenez, daughter of Jose and Emma Jimenez, has been awarded a spot on this year’s NMSU squad.
“I followed this team for a while on their Instagram page and have always been amazed by all the things they have done at the competitions,” Jimenez said. “My dad has always wanted me to go. So I went on a tour. I enjoyed the campus a lot and I enjoyed the atmosphere and how it felt.”
Jimenez auditioned at a tryout camp and a short while later learned she had landed a spot on this year’s squad.
According to the NMSU website last year’s Aggies cheer squad brought home two first-place finishes and a second-place finish at the 2023 USA Collegiate Championships in Anaheim, California.
“The New Mexico State University cheer team is a group of talented male and female athletes who proudly represent the Aggies at various events, including men’s and women’s home basketball games, home football games and home volleyball games among a number of other university functions,” the website reads. “In addition to performing at games and other events, our diverse group is also dedicated to showcasing our skills at national cheerleading competitions throughout the year.
“Members of our cheerleading squad are ambassadors and role models for the university. We strive to represent NMSU at appearances for our beautiful community and university.”
According to Emma Jimenez, Maritza cheered all four of her high school years at Buena in addition to two years with the Joyce Clark Middle School pom squad and two years with Sierra Vista Elite.
“(She) started cheer with American Youth Cheer at the age of 3,” her mom said. “She did gymnastics at Desert Thunder, studied dance under Sierra Vista Ballet and Vail Studio One Company. She’s a long-time participant in the Cinderella Scholarship Program. She was selected for Cheer Hawaii her junior year as well as Cinderella State Ambassador, she was also selected for UCA All American her senior year. I feel she has done so much (and) participated in many Sierra Vista programs all played a part in her making the team.”
“I enjoy everything about cheerleading,” Jimenez said. “The routines and working with others and helping build other people up. Your drive is what motivates you to do better. We do a lot of conditioning.”
She said her first official practice with her new team is Aug. 9. She plans on studying kinesiology at NMSU and hopes to become an athletic trainer.
“I get to cheer at every home (football) game,” she said. “I’m really excited. I can’t wait for that first game.”
Jimenez said a lot of people, beginning with her parents, have helped her get to this point and for that, she is grateful.
“They have been very supportive,” she said of her parents. “Buena has also helped me a lot because I’ve developed a lot of bonds and friendships. They helped me develop my skills. It was my senior year I realized I had a passion for cheerleading, and I want to do it as long as I can. New Mexico State is giving me that opportunity. I’m really excited for what the future holds.”
The Aggies will also be at home on Saturday, Sept 2, against Western Illinois, and Jimenez will be on the sidelines cheering for her new team.
