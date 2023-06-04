Jovani Borbon, who played quarterback for the Buena Colts from 2016-20 and is the long snapper for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in Dallas, will be in Sierra Vista Friday, June 16, hosting a punt, pass and kick camp for local youth ages 5-14.
The camp will be under the lights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Cyr Center Park, 111 W. Cyr Center. Admission is $10. To RSVP for a free T-shirt email keithhamptonfoundation@gmail.com.
Borbon was second team All-State his senior year at Buena and the 5A Southern Region Offensive and the Overall Player of the Year.
He led the Colts to an 8-2 record, a second-place finish in the region and a berth in the 5A state playoffs, Buena lost to Sunrise Mountain, which would go on to win the state championship.
After leaving Buena, Borbon played two years at Phoenix College. That’s where he began long snapping, he said.
Last May SMU offered him a spot on its roster as its long snapper. He took advantage of the opportunity.
Borbon says this is his first time hosting any kind of camp and he will have some help from some of his former teammates.
Borbon is holding the camp through the Keith Hampton Foundation, which participates in and creates opportunities for youth through athletic funds to support individual scholarships and provide athletic fees for those who cannot afford them.
“In 2023 we officially launched the Keith Hampton Foundation, which was created to give back to young athletes and youth sports organizations in the communities that we serve,” information provided by Borbon reads. “We at the Keith Hampton Foundation believe all children should have the opportunity to participate in sports and to experience the multitude of benefits sports participation offers throughout their lives.”
