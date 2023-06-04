Jovani Borbon, who played quarterback for the Buena Colts from 2016-20 and is the long snapper for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in Dallas, will be in Sierra Vista Friday, June 16, hosting a punt, pass and kick camp for local youth ages 5-14.

The camp will be under the lights from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Cyr Center Park, 111 W. Cyr Center. Admission is $10. To RSVP for a free T-shirt email keithhamptonfoundation@gmail.com.

