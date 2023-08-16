Former Douglas High School and Cochise College soccer player Jenally Barco is in Talladega, Alabama, attending Talladega College while continuing her soccer career.
Barco reported to her new school on Sunday, Aug. 6, and began practicing with the Tornadoes on Monday, Aug. 7.
She says her team has been practicing twice a day getting ready for the Aug. 18 season opener at the University of Mobile, Alabama, Rams.
Talladega College is a NAIA school that competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The Tornadoes were 0-9 overall, 0-7 in league last year.
Barco says she likes the school and is grateful for the opportunity to continue her education.
“I didn’t qualify for financial aid, so this allows me to continue my education while continuing playing a sport that I love,” she said. “This first week has been pretty good, a lot of conditioning and training.”
Barco said after completing two years at Cochise College she placed some highlight videos on an app called Field Level.
“The coach here (Junior Noel) saw it and reached out to me and made an offer,” she said.
According to MapQuest, Talladega is 1,545 miles from Douglas, roughly 23 hours.
Barco understands she is a long way from Douglas and can no longer come home when she feels like it. She says she’s excited for this new adventure and looking forward to seeing other parts of the United States beyond Arizona.
“It’s very humid here,” she said. “Kind of the same as Douglas but more humid.”
School officially begins for Talladega College on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Barco says she plans on continuing to work toward her associate degree before moving on to her bachelor’s in business.
Barco grew up playing soccer in the Douglas AYSO for coach Manny Diaz and then Mario Romero, who coached her all four years at Douglas High. She also played club soccer in Sierra Vista for the Coronado Athletic Soccer Club before moving on to play two years for the Apaches.
“(Diaz) showed me how to play soccer the right way,” “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be playing soccer right now. Playing at Cochise was fun. I enjoyed it. Meeting new people, some of them international people, was fun. I’ve always enjoyed playing soccer. There’s just something about it I really like.”
Barco is quick to thank her parents, Irasema and Paul Barco, as well as Diaz and Romero for all the support and encouragement they provided her over the years.
“My parents have always been my No. 1 fans,” she said. “They would take me everywhere whenever there was a match. They’ve always been there for me, even on my hard days, encouraging me to not give up and continue pushing forward and to be strong, not only for them but also myself. I’m really grateful for them. The bond we have is really amazing.”
Barco says thanks to modern technology she is able to video chat with her parents at least once a day, which is helping in her transition.
“I’m very excited to be here and see new things,” she said. “I can’t wait until the season starts.”
