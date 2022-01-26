SIERRA VISTA — Saturday, Jan. 29, Buena High School welcomes former NFL running back Kadeem Carey from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Carey for Kids.
Buena football players can participate, and any Buena student can watch.
“Kadeem and my nephew are very good friends, and one day my nephew called while hanging with Kadeem,” Buena football coach Joe Thomas said. “Kadeem wanted to throw something together, so I got with our administration and thankfully we put it together.”
Carey for Kids includes on-the-field drills and skill challenges, weightlifting, film study, life talk and time in the classroom.
“Kadeem said he wanted to do something for the kids, so we are starting with him telling his life story before we go into the weight room,” the coach said.
Last season Buena finished 2-7. The Colts had five players earn spots on the 5A Southern first team, William Stemler, Jadon Stewart, To’afiaoalii Fruean, Rashaud Armstrong and Austin Cox.
Carey was a three-star recruit after attending Canyon del Oro in Oro Valley. At the University of Arizona, Carey rushed for 1,929 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2012.
In Carey’s junior year, he carried the ball 349 times for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns, and finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. During Carey’s tenure at Arizona, he was a consensus All-American in 2012 and 2013 and the 2013 Pac-12 player of the year. Carey was drafted in 2014 by the Chicago Bears and ran for 443 yards and two touchdowns in his three-year NFL career. Currently, Carey is a running back for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.
“Carey has no significant ties to Sierra Vista, so it is significant that someone from out-of-town wants to do this for our kids,” Thomas said. “We have never had a player of that caliber come to Sierra Vista, so we are excited for Saturday.
“I want our kids to know it is possible to play football at a university and even professionally if they are that good. The sky’s the limit, and it is great for our kids that he wants to put in time with our kids to help them improve on and off the field.”
Thomas says sometimes it is about who you know, and he plans on taking advantage of the opportunity.
In February, Buena plans on having its official football signing day.
“We have some players that received some offers, so we are up to eight players as of now,” Thomas said. “This is our biggest group of kids receiving offers so our season was not successful on the field, but it was off the field. We have a lot of kids coming back that are working in the offseason, so we are excited for what next season awaits.”
