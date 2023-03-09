ELFRIDA − When Jesse Mitchell played baseball for the Valley Union Blue Devils from 1996-2000 his teams were regular participants in the state playoffs, advancing as far as the 2A state championship game his sophomore year in 1998, losing to Scottsdale Christian.
Mitchell has taken over the head baseball coaching duties this year, replacing Angel “Dusty” Vasquez who stepped down after three seasons as head coach. Assisting Mitchell will be Vinny Ybarra and Matt Riesgo.
While Vasquez was the head coach, Mitchell was the assistant coach, working with his oldest son Jace while waiting for son Dylan to arrive, which he did last year as a freshman.
The Mitchells are known in Elfrida to be talented athletes. Mitchell’s father, Scott, was the quarterback and pitcher for Valley Union back in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Mitchell says he has lived by the Blue Devil motto of “Once a Blue Devils, Always a Blue Devil.” He says it’s great being the head coach of a school he once played for and had great pride in.
“I’m hoping to instill that pride into these kids and teach them what being a Blue Devil is all about,” he said.
Mitchell says even though he’s been the head coach for only a few weeks he sees potential in the team.
“We have some freshmen this year who have never played baseball before, but the ones that have been here, that are returning, we’re trying to get them to take that next step,” he said. “Not just in baseball but in attitude, work ethic and academics. We’re pushing them to the next level, which will hopefully make them a better baseball player and athlete.”
Returning are seniors Larius Two Moons, Rodrigo Rodriguez and Andres Garcia. Also back are juniors Elijah Riesgo, Riley Hooper, Jason Noble, Landon Glenn, Luis Enriquez and Isiah Valdez along with sophomores Steven Delacruz and Dylan Mitchell.
“Pitching, as a small school, is where we really need the help,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to try and make pitchers out of some of these kids and probably will have heck trying to do it.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association is sticking with its pitch count limits again this year and even though the Blue Devils don’t kick off their season until Wednesday, March 8, that first week Valley Union will play five games in four days.
“I support the pitch count because it saves arms,” Mitchell said. “But it hurts the small schools like ours where we don’t have a lot of kids to draw from. Here at Valley Union, we’re not gifted where we can make cuts.”
Valley Union struggled somewhat last year, finishing fifth in the six-team 1A South, going 8-7 overall, 1-4 in region, their lone win against last-place Fort Thomas.
St. David won the region last year, advancing as far as the state semifinals before losing to Bagdad.
Mitchell expects St. David will be strong again, adding they have the players to repeat as region champs. But he also feels his kids can compete with anyone.
“How we fit in will be determined by who wants it the most,” he said.
“We’re going to do everything we can to be up there towards the top.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.