ELFRIDA − When Jesse Mitchell played baseball for the Valley Union Blue Devils from 1996-2000 his teams were regular participants in the state playoffs, advancing as far as the 2A state championship game his sophomore year in 1998, losing to Scottsdale Christian.

Mitchell has taken over the head baseball coaching duties this year, replacing Angel “Dusty” Vasquez who stepped down after three seasons as head coach. Assisting Mitchell will be Vinny Ybarra and Matt Riesgo.

