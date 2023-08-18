COCHISE COUNTY − The excitement and anticipation of playing the first high school football game of the season is finally here for four Cochise County schools that open play Friday, Aug. 18.
Two of the games will take place in Cochise County.
Bisbee and its new coach, Shawn Holley, will be in Benson taking on the Bobcats; Willcox will be at home taking on Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy and St. David will be on the road at Kearny Ray.
The games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Bisbee at Benson
After spending one year in Class 3A when they did make the postseason playoffs the Benson Bobcats are back in Class 2A this year, kicking off the season with a San Pedro Region game against the Bisbee Pumas and a new coach they know little about.
Holley took over head coaching duties in June, coming to Bisbee from Holbrook where he had been the 2A Little Colorado Region Coach of the Year.
Bisbee scrimmaged Morenci on Thursday, Aug. 10, in Warren.
“I was about 80% pleased with what I saw,” Holley said. “We started out shaky on both sides of the ball but once we settled down and started playing, we didn’t look back. I like to see us improve on tackling, sustaining blocks in the pass game and just getting more production out of our run game.”
Benson traveled to Pima Friday, Aug. 11, and scrimmaged Pima and Thatcher.
“The Bobcats are excited to play this game against Bisbee,” Benson second-year head coach Dustin Cluff said. “Not only is this our home opener, but Bisbee has a new head coach, and we know he has put in the time and will have his boys coached up and ready to play. Bisbee has some athletes, and it is obvious they want to throw the ball. This no doubt will make for a great game, and we hope everyone shows up early to get a good seat.
“We would like to thank all those for their love and support as we start our season. We are so grateful we get to play this game and help our boys accomplish their goals and help them see they are more capable of greatness than what they originally think.”
“This is a huge game right out of the gate,” Holley said. “Region game, first week of the season. This is what you work all summer for.”
Benson has won the last five games against Bisbee and 10 of the last 12. According to MaxPreps, Bisbee beat Benson 18-16 in 2017 and 34-7 in 2010, both at Benson.
Arizona Lutheran Academy at Willcox
The defending 2A San Pedro Region champion Willcox Cowboys kick off their season against the Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes of Phoenix.
It will be the first game played on Willcox’s new grass football field which was installed over the summer.
The 2A San Pedro Region champs were 10-3 overall and 5-0 in section play, earning a trip to the postseason where they fell to the Pima Roughriders 35-7 in a 2A state semifinal game.
But that was last year, and their first matchup this season is Arizona Lutheran Academy, a team they’ve lost to the past four times they’ve met. In the last game in 2020, it was a 41-8 loss.
Senior Kash Macumber is back at quarterback, a good foundation for a team that will have to diversify from heavy reliance on star running backs in 2022.
Senior Alec Fuentes caught seven passes for 60 yards last season, averaging 8.6 yards a catch.
Senior linebackers Ed Tingle and David Allred are back, and Derrek Lee returns on the defensive line.
“Our line is good; I think we’re fast,” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “Derrek Lee, he’s back, at 6-foot-4 he’s really turned into a player. We’re stronger than we’ve ever been. Now, a (Cristian) Pando or (Ayden) Fuentes (last season’s running backs) don’t come along that often, but we’re strong.”
The Willcox Quarterback Club is asking fans to wear red for the season opener.
St. David at Kearny Ray
St. David lost some talented skill position players due to graduation.
Tigers coach Braden Davis will learn how his new, younger talent will perform in game situations.
This is the second straight year St. David has kicked off the season against Ray. The Tigers won last year’s meeting 42-0 in St. David.
Junior Grayson Merrill will make his debut at quarterback, replacing Ryan Gooding, who passed for close to 5,000 yards the past two seasons and was the Herald/Review Best of Preps Football Player of the Year two consecutive years.
The Tigers scrimmaged Lordsburg, New Mexico, on Thursday, Aug. 10, in St. David, giving Davis an idea of how his team could perform.
“I was pleased that they played with passion and that we were aggressive for the most part,” he said. “Everyone did some things really well and everyone also made errors. We made a ton of mistakes overall, actually, but that’s to be expected in a scrimmage and especially with a young team.
“Now it’s back to the film room to teach, correct, and learn. We have a long ways to go but for a really young team this was a good night. Our two seniors (Cole Haymore and Quinton Williams) really did well and brought some linemen along. We were missing two starters due to illness, but that gave others a chance to step up and show what they can do. Everyone on the team got to play quite a bit.”
St. David showed it has speed once again, scoring on the first three of its 10-play opening series.
Buena
The Buena Colts scrimmaged the Rio Rico Hawks Wednesday in Rio Rico, giving Joe Thomas and his staff an idea of where this team is at.
Buena kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 25, at home against Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax High School.
Betty H. Fairfax competes in the 5A Metro Region and was 5-5 overall last year, 2-3 in region finishing fourth out of six teams.
Douglas
The Douglas Bulldogs hosted a Black versus Gold scrimmage Thursday at Armando DeLucas Stadium in Douglas, giving local fans a glimpse of what they can expect this season.
Douglas coach Hunter Long says his team has been practicing well and is continuing to show signs of improvement.
The Bulldogs opted not to scrimmage, choosing instead to focus on getting ready for the Aug. 25 opener at Queen Creek American Leadership Academy-Ironwood.
ALA-Ironwood, which plays in the 3A Central Region and was 2-7 overall last year, kicks off its season Friday at home against the Morenci Wildcats.
Douglas’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, against Bisbee in the 153rd meeting between the schools.
Tombstone
Tombstone hosted Empire in a scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 17, in Tombstone.
Third-year coach Dominik Bonilla and the Yellow Jackets kick off the season Friday, Aug. 25, at home against Laveen Heritage Academy.
Valley Union
AIA.365.com is reporting that Valley Union’s season opener scheduled for Friday against Cibecue has been canceled and will not be made up.
The cancellation means the Blue Devils will open the season Friday, Aug. 25, at Kearny Ray.
The Blue Devils will have a Blue/White scrimmage Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
