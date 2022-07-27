COCHISE COUNTY — Believe it or not, high school football season is here.
Four Cochise County schools, Benson, Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union all kicked off practice this week for their respective season openers on Aug. 19.
Bisbee and Willcox will hold their first official practice Monday, Aug. 1. Because their first game isn’t until Sept. 2, Buena and Douglas won’t officially start until Aug. 8.
Valley Union has a new football coach this year. Skyler Hill, who was a volunteer assistant last year, has taken over the football program from Branden Gilbreth. Assisting him will be Brandon Evans and Cody Essary.
The Blue Devils held two practices on Monday, July 25, and have been having steady volunteer conditioning workouts during the summer.
“I’m excited to be a part of this program and see what we can do here,” Hill said.
Valley Union went 4-4 overall last season and qualified for state, but then had to forfeit after several players on the team contracted COVID-19.
“When I played at Blue Ridge, we played 11-man; this eight-man game is different; takes some getting used to but I like it,” Hill said. “It’s a faster game but numbers are definitely a battle.”
For the afternoon session Monday, Hill had 15 players at practice. He said he expects a few more players to come out when school begins Aug. 1.
“Keeping guys healthy and eligible is key this season,” he said. “We have some big guys up front this year which will hopefully give us some protection for our backs.”
Hill said the first week is for conditioning and to start learning the offense and some of the schemes that go with it.
Hill said Valley Union will not have a preseason scrimmage this year and will focus on getting ready for Hayden, its Aug. 19 season opener at home.
Tombstone
Tombstone head football coach Dominik Bonilla said he had 25 players out for the first day of practice. Some still needed their physicals and as a result were unable to practice.
“It went smoothly,” Bonilla said. “We’re still focused on getting in better shape and getting stronger in the weight room. This week we plan to transition practice more towards team focus, offense, defense and special teams. All summer we have been doing a lot of individual position work, conditioning hard and lifting every day.”
The Yellow Jackets scrimmage Palo Verde in Tucson Aug 10 at 5 p.m. and then kick off its season at Benson Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
St. David
“First practice went well,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “We had 21 kids out. Still missing several who are on vacations with families. We’ll have our Tiger camp Thursday through Saturday.
“We conditioned harder than we’ve been going most of the summer, and I thought the kids responded very well. Guys who had missed a lot of summer practices due to jobs showed up in pretty good shape, so it was obvious they’ve been working out on their own. We understand we have a very tough schedule again this year and we need to make sure nobody works harder than we do.”
St. David kicks off its season at home Aug. 19 against the Ray Bearcats.
