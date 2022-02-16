THATCHER — Benson, Willcox and St. David will send wrestlers to the boys state tournament this weekend following top-four performances at the Division IV, Section IV meet Saturday at Thatcher High School.
Fifteen teams competed in the daylong meet. Morenci was the sectional champion, finishing with 259.5 points, followed by Vail Mica Mountain in second with 179 and Willcox third with 126.5.
Benson placed seventh at sectionals, St. David ninth, Bisbee 11th, Tombstone 12th and Valley Union 14th.
Willcox had the best performance of all the county schools, qualifying seven of its 10 wrestlers for state.
Willcox sophomore Ed Tingle, who wrestles at 190, was the lone sectional champion for the Cowboys. Tingle pinned Pepper Hughes of Pima in 3:23 in the finals.
John Collins at 132, Kash Macumber at 152 and Travis Larson at 215 all finished second.
Collins was pinned in 2:47 by Kutter Beals of Thatcher; Macumber dropped a 12-3 decision to Cody Torres of Morenci; and Larson was pinned in 60 seconds by Trey Rodriguez of Morenci.
Willcox freshman Landon Ward finished third 106 pounds and Mario Fernandez at 120 and Ayden Fimbres at 126 finished fourth.
Benson took 11 wrestlers to sectionals and had four qualify for state.
Tyler Paquette was the Bobcats’ lone sectional champion, beating Jaxon John of Pima 8-5 in the 165-pound final. Colton Tyra dropped a 10-5 decision to Morenci’s John Provencio at 138. Zeke Crowley at 126 and Nathan Beeman at 285 finished third.
Brayden Merrill, who finished fourth at 157 is St. David’s lone state qualifier.
Bisbee took six wrestlers to sectionals, Tombstone took five and Valley Union six. Each school failed to have a wrestler qualify for state.
“The tournament was so intense, my kids had very difficult draws to start the tournament,” Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said. “I did not have one wrestler qualify for state. Morenci and Mica Mountain were very impressive. I did have Timothy Wright go 32-18 at 126 this season, Diego Nunez went 32-23 at 285 and Chuck Price went 32-22 at 132. They had great seasons. The entire team worked very hard and made great strides. I’m very proud of them. Diego Nunez is the only senior this season.”
The state tournament for boys and girls is this weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Douglas struggles at sectionals
Things didn’t quite go as planned for the Douglas High School wrestlers in the Division III, Section IV meet in Safford Saturday.
The Bulldogs finished 12th out of 13 teams with just seven points.
Sahuarita was the sectional champion followed by Sahuarita Walden Grove, Safford, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Salpointe.
Douglas took eight wrestlers to sectionals, none of which placed in the top four. Senior Albert Ambriz, who several weeks ago set the new school record at DHS for career wins, went 1-2, losing his first match before winning his next match, only to be eliminated the following match.
Sophomore Damian Castro also went 1-2 at sectionals.
Bisbee’s Noriega off to state
Bisbee’s Adacelli Noriega will be going after her second state title this weekend.
Noriega, who wrestles at 120 pounds, will face Becynthia Bryant of Shonto Prep High School in the first match. Noriega will need to win three matches in order to wrestle for the title.
