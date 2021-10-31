THATCHER — The Thatcher Eagles hosted their annual cross country invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with 14 teams competing, including four from Cochise County.
In the girls’ competition, Thatcher took the title with 27 followed by Benson with 51, Willcox third with 82, Cobre fourth with 100 and Safford fifth with 105.
In the boys’ competition, Thatcher took first with 24 followed by Benson with 50, Safford third with 79, Cobre fourth with 106, and Willcox fifth with 113.
Placing for the Benson Bobcat girls: senior Amity Hall second, sophomore Ella Allred eighth, freshman Sadie Webb 14th, junior Liliana Lerblance 21st, junior Brooke Schmidt 24th, and freshman Sierra Brooks 36th.
Placing for the Benson Bobcat boys: freshman Oskar Bergh third, junior Joseph Akers sixth, sophomore Aaric Myatt 10th, senior Zach Laura 17th, freshman Syric Ramerez 21st, freshman Logan Vance 23rd, and junior Randy Suprenaut 26th.
“Thatcher was a challenging course,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “But the weather was great and everyone had good times.”
Placing for the St. David girls was junior Lauren Jones who finished 44th; while for the St. David boys freshman Corbin Fry finished 30th.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets girls were led by sophomore Cora Lehman who placed 20th; placing for the Tombstone boys were sophomore Anthony Piro, 20th, and freshman Landen Pease, 28th.
“All of our kids ran well, especially with trying something new,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Over the next few weeks they will need to get their legs under them so they can run very well in the championship part of the season.”
Placing for the Willcox girls: freshman Ainsley Hepworth was first overall, junior Maylee Thompson 17th, junior Yuliana Reyes 25th, senior Naomi Hernandez 29th, and junior Allison Wilson 43rd.
For the Willcox boys, sophomore Lane Whetten was 18th, senior Jonathan Collins 22nd, senior Tirso Trujillo 33rd, freshman Kyle McClaine 36th, and senior Ryan McClaine 37th.
Benson and Tombstone were two of nine teams competing in the Morenci Invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Benson girls’ and boys’ teams both finished second.
Competing for the Benson girls were: Allred second, Webb eighth, sophomore Bailey Hall 13th, Lerblance 16th, freshman Shannon Frost 20th and Brooks 22nd. Competing for the Bobcat boys were: Bergh fourth, Akers fifth, Myatt 11th, Laura 12th, Ramirez 19th, Suprenaut 22nd and Vance 25th.
“Both our girls and boys teams set goals during the season and mini goals for each race and we continued to achieve them,” Barney said. “We’re very excited for the sectional race. It’ll be the true measure of our accomplishments this year.”
Running for the Tombstone girls was Lehman, who finished 17th. For the Tombstone boys, Piro took 17th; Pease placed 26th.
“The Morenci meet was a solid effort for us,” Winslow said. “Even in the JV race, sophomore Valen Morales had a breakthrough performance taking two minutes off his personal best time. We’re definitely excited for the sectional meet this week.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association sectional tournament will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Buena High School in Sierra Vista.
