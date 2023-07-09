BISBEE − The return of the coaster races to Bisbee on Tuesday, July 4, was a day of celebration. It had been three years since the last race was held.
It was also a day to honor and remember Johnny Diaz and Robert Romero, two longtime volunteers who recently passed away. While they may not have been there in person, they were definitely there in spirit.
This year’s race was dedicated to them.
Fifteen coasters with drivers ranging in age from 9-16 who were competing in two separate divisions, juniors and seniors, started at the top of Tombstone Canyon and West Boulevard and came down the 1.6-mile course one at a time through the winding streets of Old Bisbee, ending just in front of the post office where several thousand spectators had gathered to view the race.
“What an amazing day,” said Betty Romero, Robert’s widow. She said her late husband was greatly missed this year.
“For 12 years he helped set up this course,” she said. “Yesterday it took us a little longer without him. Fortunately, we were able to pull it off.”
What made the day a little more emotional came when it was announced Angelina Romero, Robert’s granddaughter, had placed third in the senior division. The announcement of her placing led to tears by her and Betty.
“Today was very emotional,” Betty Romero said. “There were a lot of tears. I’m so happy there were no accidents, and everybody made it out safely.”
For Bridgette Christian-Diaz, Johnny’s daughter, seeing the races come to fruition after a three-year hiatus was gratifying.
“Today was a good day,” she said. “Even though this is competitive we’re all still family. We’re always here for each other. We always try to help each other out. It’s a great tradition to be a part of. My dad is up there and he’s definitely smiling down. My cousin who was driving the car that won first place has been riding with my dad ever since he was small. It’s been a very emotional day and really exciting.”
Christian-Diaz said getting the races started again after the three-year layoff was tough.
“Putting this on is a lot of work that I don’t think people realize how much work and time is invested in this and to the safety of the kids too,” she said.
“Somehow we were able to do it. I’m very happy right now.”
Christian-Diaz said numerous outside agencies helped out.
“This was a group effort,” she said. “We have a lot of support.”
Leandro Donahue, 12, who five days earlier was pitching for the Bisbee All-Stars in its game with Sierra Vista, was the winner of the Junior Division, posting a time of 3:15.91.
“This car has been in my family for a while,” he said. “I think it’s about 50 years old.”
Donahue said he knew he had a good run but was surprised when he learned he had the fastest time for his division.
“I’m excited I won,” he said.
Donahue says he’s already looking forward to racing next year.
Emilio Diaz-Lopez, 16, the nephew of Johnny Diaz, had the fastest overall time of the day, posting a 2:51.15.
Diaz-Lopez said to win this race means a lot.
“It was fun (to drive),” he said of the coaster. “It was hot in there, especially with the dome. The course was good. I knew I had a good run.”
Diaz-Lopez estimated at top speed he was doing 40-50 miles per hour.
The Diaz family was honored for having the Best Built car and the Best Paint, which was driven by Dom Medrano.
Christian-Diaz said plans are already underway for next year’s race. Fundraisers will be held and she asks for community support when those events take place.
“It’s because of those fundraisers we are able to do this,” she said.
For more on the Bisbee Coaster Races visit bisbee coaster races — Search Results | Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.